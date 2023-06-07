Is FUBAR Mode real as Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘becomes Netflix’?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with his new series on Netflix and to promote the show, the Austrian actor has invited fans to try ‘FUBAR Mode.’

Since Netflix first started creating its own original films and TV series, the streaming service has been able to attract some of the biggest names in the business and its latest show, FUBAR, stars one of the best-known actors in Hollywood history, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

As well as its usual array of teaser trailers, Netflix has gotten somewhat more creative with the promotion for FUBAR and its latest video is the pick of the bunch as it introduces viewers to FUBAR Mode.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to BE Netflix

In a new promo video for his new Netflix series, FUBAR, Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces fans to a hilarious new mode to watch their favorite shows in.

“I don’t want to just be on Netflix,” the actor says. “I want to BE Netflix.”

The 75-year-old actor then reveals the incredibly bizarre FUBAR Mode which turns every actor from every Netflix show into Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Up first in an incredibly uncanny montage is a clip from Ginny & Georgia where Georgia’s face and voice are replaced by Arnie’s.

The montage continues in a similar fashion with the Austrian actor appearing in a plethora of shows from Queer Eye, The Queen’s Gambit and You to Cobra Kai, Emily In Paris and Wednesday.

Is FUBAR Mode real?

Sadly no, FUBAR Mode is not a real mode on Netflix.

While Netflix has done a hilarious job in creating FUBAR Mode for the promo video, it’s not a real feature on the streaming service – unlike their new methods of stopping password sharing.

However, with the way that AI and deepfake technology has been advancing in recent years, there’s every chance that FUBAR Mode or something similar could be implemented if someone wanted to.

The biggest thing standing in the way of such a feature would be an enormous amount of legal red tape as most actors probably wouldn’t approve of having their face and voice replaced with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s.

Fans react to FUBAR Mode

While FUBAR Mode may not be real, it hasn’t stopped fans from asking for it to become a reality, with many taking to the comments of the video on YouTube to offer their thoughts.

“I would watch Netflix shows all day if this existed,” commented one fan.

While another added: “It would be awesome if you could deepfake all the shows on Netflix. Hopefully, it will be a possibility someday.”

“I know, I know this is not real,” said this fan. “But why can’t it be? I’d binge the whole of Netflix.”

This fan commented: “No fair I want to see all these shows like that.”

And finally, this fan has a specific request: “Show me Arnold as Geralt in The Witcher, and you’ve got yourself a deal.”

FUBAR is available to stream now on Netflix after arriving on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

