Is Floribama Shore Stars Aimee and Dillon Still Together?

Although Aimee and Dillon are still together now, it wasn’t always an easy road to get here. The couple first began dating in 2019 and split later that year after Dillon cheated. She shared this saga with her social media followers and said she’d release a video with more info on YouTube but then never made the video.

A lot of people accused her of making up the story. However, Aimee assured them some things had changed, and she decided not to publish any of her doubts. Dillon and I decided to come back together and work it out.

She explained in a Twitter video , “If you are a person and you can say you have never forgiven somebody who did you wrong, you are a motherf–king liar, okay? We’re not perfect. I’m not perfect, he’s not perfect, we both did some f–ked up s–t that just wasn’t right.”

In past seasons of Floribama Shore, Aimee gushed about Dillon, and the two always seemed very happy together. Their only troubles were offscreen — before dating, Dillon was in jail (although we don’t know for what), and he had some trouble with drugs.

But he claims to be on the straight and narrow now, and if his social media is any indication, he’s very in love with Aimee. It’s a beautiful thing. Will Dillon play more of a role this season of Floribama Shore?

Tune into new episodes of Floribama Shore every Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.