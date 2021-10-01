Is ‘Floribama Shore’ Starlet Aimee Hall Quitting the MTV Series?

When MTV’s hit series Floribama Shore made its debut in 2017, the world was introduced to eight reality television stars. Among them is Aimee Elizabeth Hall, known by many as “Princess Goddess Mermaid.” Before becoming a reality starlet, Aimee was just a small-town girl living in Alabama. When fans first met Aimee, she wasn’t afraid to get physical with anyone.

From bar patrons to her roommates, Aimee got into a few fights on the series but has seemed to mellow out and has completely stopped fighting in the past two years. Aimee is back with the rest of her roommates after the first half of Season 4 abruptly ended because one of the production members was exposed to the COVID-19. Unfortunately, every Floribama Shore castmate had to quarantine, this hitting the pause button on filming. Now, the cast is back with all-new episodes.

Aimee seems to be going through it this season. During filming, she had recently broken up with her boyfriend, Dillon Johnson, over his drug use and is trying to just enjoy her time with the rest of the cast. However, things aren’t going as planned, and in exclusive footage from Episode 3, courtesy of Hollywood Life , Aimee is seen packing her bags. What happened? Does she leave the series in the middle of taping? Here’s what we know about Aimee’s situation on Floribama Shore.

Does Aimee Hall leaving during Season 5 of ‘Floribama Shore’?

Despite the fact that Aimee ended her relationship with Dillon, she still worries about him and wants nothing but the best for him. She tries to take her mind off her ex and tries to enjoy the cast’s at-home pool day, but unfortunately, it doesn’t take long before tensions rise between her and her roommates. While Aimee is having a conversation with Kirk Medas about geography, he calls her out for repeating the fact that he had already referenced.

The group then proceeds to make fun of Aimee, and Gus Smyrnios jumps in while they’re poking fun and says, “It’s the Aimee Show! We just live in it.” To this, all the cast members start laughing, and then the others join in by saying, “It’s the Aimee Show,” and this totally ticks off Aimee. She talks about how she’s struggling at the moment, and all she wants to do is talk to Dillon. She has trouble using the phone, and when she is finally able to get the phone working, his voice mailbox is full.

This pushes Aimee over the edge, and she gets up and starts ranting about how she’s sick of everyone’s crap. Shen then starts grabbing clothes and packing them in her suitcase, and it’s clear Aimee wants out. Not to worry, though. Aimee has not announced any intention to leave the show. Moreover, Aimee actually appears to be a little embarrassed about how the episode went down. But she seems to still be a part of the show and a part of her roommates’ lives.