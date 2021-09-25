Is Crockett Island on ‘Midnight Mass’ Real? Yeh, The Name Is Different, but It’s Real

Midnight Mass isn’t like a typical horror show. It’s the latest title in a slew of scary series from director-writer Mike Flanagan. His previous works include other horror shows that quickly grew popular, including The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House, based on the horror novels by Henry James and Shirley Jackson.
Unlike some of mike’s previous haunted series, this one centers on an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious priest.
And it’s left fans with one big question: Is Crockett Island on”MidnightMass” real?
The island is what brings to life so much of the scary moments in the Netflix show, and for anyone wondering if it’s real, technically, it’s not. You can still visit. Crockett Island, as we’ve seen in Midnight Mass, is not a real place.
But the fictional island is an actual location — it just goes by a different name. UnlikeMike’ss The Haunting of Bly Manor, which was primarily computer-generated, Crockett Island is an actual filming location.
Midnight Mass is filmed in Richmond, British Columbia, in Canada. Garry Point Park is its real name and makes Crockett Island a Creepy island. The park is gorgeous and far less scary than the movies make it seem.”The unique rolling and open landscape Garry Point Park includes the Kuno Garden, a Japanese style memorial garden, beached logs, and beach access, expansive open areas for picnicking and kite flying and power kiting interpretive signage, and the fisherman’s Memorial Needle on the south side of the park” the website for the park reads.
It would be hard to pick out the real filming location for Midnight Mass because the production crew went an extra mile to make the beautiful landscape look a lot creepier. The production team built a village in Garry Point Park, which was used as the setting for horror scenes.
According to IMDb, the show is also partially shot at a studio in the area, The Bridge Studios in Vancouver, the same studio where some scenes in The Haunting of Bly Manner were filmed.
Midnight Mass is currently streaming on Netflix.