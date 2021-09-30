Is CBD making you hungry?

According to Medical News Today, the reason CBD may have an effect on weight loss is related to our body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). This system is a recently discovered network that, according to the experts at Harvard Health Publishing, “is critical for almost every aspect of our moment-to-moment functioning.” They go on to state that we all have “tiny cannabis-like molecules floating around in our brains.” A key feature of this system includes two receptors known as CB1 and CB2 receptors that respond to chemical messages. People with obesity seem to have more CB1 receptors. Research suggests that CBD could play a role for weight loss by activating different types receptors.

In a 2016 study, CBD showed promise as a method for weight loss by converting white fat, which is considered “bad” fat, into brown fat. Brown fat promotes the body’s ability, to burn calories. White fat, which is considered fat, is believed that it can lead to serious medical conditions including heart disease and diabetes. A 2018 study has shown that CBD can be used as a control agent to lower the risk for various metabolic conditions like high cholesterol and type 2.

Health experts caution against using CBD to help you lose weight. More research is required. It is best to address your weight issues with regular exercise and healthy eating. Due to the lack of regulation and minimal research, it is important that you consult your doctor before you consider CBD.