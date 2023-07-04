Irony criticized in Ron DeSantis’s anti-LGBTQ Bodybuilding Ad

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shared his anti-LGBTQ ad with Brad Pitt’s Achilles and GigaChad in it and was slammed both for hate and for the irony.

DeSantis’ campaign filled with “oiled-up bodybuilders” and backed with trending “sigma” males of TikTok is slammed by both conservatives and republicans for being homophobic – while also completely missing the intended point by using a gay character and a bodybuilding incel icon in it. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Gov. and massive opponent of the government’s pro-LGBTQ policy, proved the latter by posting an allegedly homophobic video on the last day of Pride Month.

DeSantis shares a video attacking Trump’s LGBTQ policy

DeSantis War Room on Twitter posted the 73 second video clip Friday, June 31. You can also watch the video below. where an ex-Republican President Donald Trump celebrates Pride and accepts Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, is opposed to videos of DeSantis’s multiple attempts at restricting the rights of the LGBTQ community, e.g. Pride event in Florida due to DeSantis’ legislation, interchanging with trending memes. However, the memes unintentionally negate any anti-LGBTQ messages.

Trump's former acting director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, in his tweet that DeSantis' video is "undeniably homophobic".

Gay references in DeSantis’ ad campaign

Pop-culture references in the video counteract its anti-LGBTQ content. First, Brad Pitt’s Achilles from the movie Troy. Pitt’s role in the movie is written from Homer’s Iliad character Achilles, who was in a homosexual relationship with his “friend” Patroclus. The Internet widely recognizes Achilles and Patroclus’ romance – unfortunately for DeSantis, nobody told him about it.

Christian Bale plays Patrick Bateman, the character in American Psycho. American Psycho is a film that is meant to ridicule the same men who worship it – misogynistic, over-achieving but still deeply unhappy and insecure. What is even more interesting about American Psycho, is that it is based on a book written by Bret Easton Ellis – who is an openly gay man.

Bateman is also widely used to promote a “sigma grindset”, a TikTok trend that praises toxic masculinity and characters like Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby, also featured in DeSantis’ video.

Cabinet secretary points out the irony of DeSantis’ ad

Even the government officials pointed out the irony of DeSantis' video. Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay Cabinet Secretary, noting the "strangeness of trying to prove your [DeSantis'] manhood by putting up a video that splices images of you in between oiled-up, shirtless bodybuilders."

Speaking of bodybuilders: a man that is used in the video, a bodybuilder with an overly masculine face, is a meme dubbed GigaChad – an internet character supposedly representing a man at a peak of masculinity. The term is used by some incel communities on the Internet, while the images of GigaChad (who originally was a photoshopped project by a Russian photographer) are widely used in TikTok to mock and make fun of accounts and people promoting a “sigma” mindset.