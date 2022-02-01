Iron Man’s Return was a ‘non-starter’ at Marvel, say No Way Home writers

We knew that going into Avengers: EndgameIron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), one of the super-heroes most likely died during any daring plan the Avengers would concoct in order to bring everyone to their deaths. Infinity WarIt was back to normal. Marvel delivered the heartbreaking end we feared. But it wasn’t just Tony Stark who sacrificed his life. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) also gave his life. Captain America, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), was also retired. Since then, we’ve been looking forward to Marvel bringing back the dead Avengers. Marvel provided an obvious way to do this: the multiverse. The studio made the announcement. Doctor Strange 2A few months later EndgameEarlier 2020 cameo rumors suggested that RDJ might be back as an Iron Man variant in the multiverse.

Since then things have changed a lot. And it’s not just because the pandemic forced Marvel to rethink the Phase 4 timeline. Multiple delays were also experienced that affected the movie release schedule. The latest concern Multiverse of MadnessMarvel began extensive reshoots, and the result was that it is now back in production. According to leaked information, part of the reason was to add more cameos. Some of them claim Iron Man will be in the sequel. A new interview was conducted with the No Way Home writers gives us an idea about Marvel’s thought process regarding Iron Man. Be aware, There might be spoilers..

Iron Man’s death is permanent

The screenwriters behind the film are Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. No Way Home success. They’ve already talked about making the final Spider-ManThe making of the MCU Trilogy and how it was done. They’ve even addressed potential plot holes that fans might want explanations for.

They were both guests The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith (via ComicBook). That’s where they talked about Iron Man in relation to the latest Spider-Man movie.

The No Way Home writers said that Marvel never weighed opening the multiverse to undo Iron Man’s death in Endgame.

We always agreed that Marvel had to keep the events from being retold when we talk about Iron Man’s possible return. Endgame. OurIron Man is dead. Whatever might happen in the multiverse when it comes to Tony Stark variants, they won’t be the MCU’s original Iron Man.

Iron Man’s absence in No Way Home

One of the obvious plot holes is in There’s no way homeIron Man is so rare that Peter has the time to mention it in any meaningful manner. It takes place sometime after Halloween, just a few weeks after the events. Far from home where Peter was still devastated after Tony’s death. The plot hole is easy to explain. The events took place in No Way HomeMost of the events took place in a few hectic days for the teenager superhero. He had other pressing matters than missing Tony Stark.

McKenna and Sommers explained the plan for Far From Home has been to move on from Iron Man’s influence on Peter Parker (Tom Holland). Instead, it was Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) who was meant to deliver the iconic line that we’ve been waiting for the MCU’s Spidey to hear. “With great power, there must also come great responsibility.”

It’s all about Aunt May

“I think honestly that’s a non-starter in the halls of Marvel, at least in our experience,”McKenna answered a question regarding whether or not they were considering bringing back Tony Stark. “They just don’t really like constantly evoking [Iron Man].”

“I mean, obviously, Tony cast such a large shadow even after Endgame — which we dealt with in Far From Home — but I think everyone felt like we can’t just keep on going to the Tony well,”He stated.

“I think what we started realizing as we were writing this is that [Tony] wasn’t the Uncle Ben. He was a father figure, there was a bond between them,”The writer stated. “But I think in writing [No Way Home], we started realizing that we had an opportunity here to tell a different story for Peter Parker that, by the end of this movie, maybe is a different origin story than everyone else has assumed up to this point.”

The insane Doctor Strange 2Cameos

One of the things that makes it worthwhile is to get rid of all ties with the Avengers, Tony Stark included. There’s no way homeSo great. Spidey is now alone. He didn’t just lose Aunt May and the Avengers. He also lost his best friend, his girlfriend. Moreover, cutting ties with the Avengers and Stark’s tech means Spidey is no longer in possession of advanced tech that made him unreasonably powerful. That was a problem for the MCU’s Spider-Man.

The good news in all of this is that Marvel doesn’t seem ready to cheapen Iron Man’s legacy by having the character return so soon after his demise in Endgame. However, that doesn’t mean we should exclude other Iron Man sightings. We saw many Iron Man variations in What If…? — but even there, Marvel never let us spend any time with them.

Some of the most thrilling events happen to be just that. Doctor Strange 2Rumours abound that there might be two Tony Stark characters in the movie. Tom Cruise and RDJ might play different Iron Man variants from the multiverse. But there’s nothing concrete to back these wild claims up. Even if Iron Man doesn’t return in Doctor Strange 2. However, there is still hope. There may be more opportunities to see Tony Stark back in the MCU.