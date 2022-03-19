Iris K Shim, Umma Director Reveals What Inspires the Horror

“Umma”He is at home.

The Korean word for horror is the title of this new film. “mother”Sandra Oh portrays Amanda (from Stage 6 Films), who lives alone in a farmhouse with Fivel Stewart, her teenage daughter. They run apiaries and sell honey. Instead of watching television, they enjoy playing boardgames. Of course their idyllic – if somewhat odd – lifestyle comes crashing down when a relative brings Amanda’s mother’s ashes to their home.

ThingsThings begin to happen at the farmhouse. Amanda must face the trauma from her past or risk becoming her mother both literally and metaphorically. It’s an inventive horror movie, less about supernatural terror than emotional violence, and is anchored by a tremendous lead performance by Oh (she really goes for it).

spoke to writer/director Iris K. Shim about the movie’s origins, asking for help from producer/horror maestro Sam Raimi, and contributing to horror cinema’s legacy of scary bees.

Where was it? “Umma”Where do you get your information?

I felt the need to preface this by saying that I adore and respect my mother. They have a great relationship. She is not the inspiration for this. However, I was determined to create a contained genre. This would allow me to direct my first narrative feature. I explored many ways to tell the story. And finally, when I decided to write it through the lens of these Asian American characters, that the story really clicked, in the sense of the ability to explore from own experiences and to manifest them within the horror genre – a lot of questions about identity, about not just intergenerational trauma, but also the disconnect between generations that I think is something that’s so universal. It’s not just specific to the immigrant experience. I think a lot of times we have these moments where we start to see our parents in a different lens or we start to understand that they’re people outside of being our parents. And that’s something that I really wanted to explore in terms of these daughters’ journey to understanding their mothers.

How did you convince Sandra Oh? She really hasn’t done anything quite like this before, so I was wondering what that process was like.

I had her in my head when I wrote the screenplay. It helps me visualize an actor. I kept thinking about her, and I kept thinking. Well, we’re never going to get her, but I’m just going to keep her in mind as I’m writing. And when I set this up with Sam Raimi’s company, his producing partner, Zainab [Azizi]I was asked, “Who are you thinking for casting? And I thought, “Well, I don’t know if we can ever get her, but Sandra Oh, would be amazing. I’m not sure that she would be open to this kind of thing.” I hadn’t seen her doing any type of genre before. I admit that I was skeptical about her engaging in this type of activity.

But what I didn’t realize at the time was that she was really hungry for roles that layered in the ethnicity of her character without being so overt or the character’s journey really just being about that ethnic identity. Before we approached her team about the project, I believe she was very interested in this mother-daughter story with Korean American characters. As soon as she read the script, I think also because she has such an intense relationship with her mom as well, they’re very close, that I think it really spoke to her on multiple levels. This was an amazing opportunity to have her on board.

“Umma”a fascinating mix of genres and tones. How did you balance sentimentality with scares?

It was definitely difficult to balance. The balance was definitely a challenge. I was trying to find ways to make the scares work for the story. How did the scares articulate the themes that we’re trying to explore? That was actually the process of combining the scares with the story with the character narratives.

Sam Raimi, a producer, was there to help you through the scares.

Although he was great at scares, it was also wonderful that when he read the script and signed up for the project, he instantly recognized that this was a romance story and that his goal was to continue the relationship arc and humanize all the characters, including the supernatural ones. He was great in this sense. He understood the story I wanted to tell, and what I wanted to keep it going, rather than pushing me to do so. “Oh, let’s just banish the demon to hell at the end,”And have this expected, big resolution in horror movies. He was able recognise that.

You can also add to the horror film tradition of scary honeybees.

When I thought about the work these women do on the farm, I decided to incorporate beekeeping. I didn’t necessarily want them to do typical farm stuff – they’ve got cows and they’ve got animals that they’re raising and they’re doing a lot of growing, gardening or farming in that sense. And so I thought: Beekeeping is an interesting hobby.. It’s a little bit unexpected when you think of a farm setting.

However, there is a duality in beekeeping. These bees are so stingy and loud that we instinctually feel afraid. It can be quite alarming. However, the honey they produce is very comforting. So, the bees and beekeeping can be seen as a reflection on motherhood. This sweet honey can also be filled with fear. This was something I loved to play with.

“Umma”This film is currently in theaters