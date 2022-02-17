Iran Nuclear Deal Inches Toward Revival but Faces Critics in U.S.

WASHINGTON — Painstaking negotiations to revive an international nuclear deal with Iran may be coming to an end, and diplomats say an agreement is within reach after nearly a year of talks. But a backlash among its critics in the United States is just beginning.

Diplomats say the United States and Iran could soon decide whether to return to compliance with the 2015 accord, which limited Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some American economic sanctions. A U.S. official close to the negotiations said on Thursday that “real progress” had been made, but that an agreement was still uncertain.

Among the sticking points, according to other officials who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the delicate talks, is how to reduce Iran’s nuclear fuel production to stop it from quickly developing a bomb.

Yet with a potential deal on the horizon — the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell Fontelles, said this week that “I strongly believe an agreement is in sight” — Republicans, and even some Democrats, are trying to keep President Biden from recommitting to it.