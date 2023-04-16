iPhone owners must look for Apple pop-up – it’s too risky to ignore for millions

Apple has created a special pop-up that could help protect you against cyber-attacks.

It’s something you see from time to time when surfing the internet or downloading new applications.

The service is called Sign In with Apple and has only existed for a couple of years.

You might have downloaded it to your iPhone and not even realized.

You can use it to log in with your Apple ID on websites and hide your emails.

Apple explains that “Sign in with Apple” is a fast, simple and private way for you to log into third-party applications and websites by using your Apple ID.

It’s not necessary to sign in using your social media account or real email.

It also makes hacking harder.

Your other accounts are protected from a breach if you do not have your password and email address.

The best way to prevent a nightmare is by avoiding a hacking attack.

You can also close your Apple “fake emails” if you find out that a big leak has exposed one.

It means that you can stop spammers using your email address to send you emails.

Apple’s Sign-in explained

Apple’s Hide My Email feature is integrated directly into Sign in with Apple.

The program will create and share a unique, random email that you can use to forward your email.

You can be contacted via a website but it won’t have your email address.

Apple’s Sign In with Apple service won’t even track your app usage.

The system uses two-factor authentication, so that you can use Face ID or touch ID to sign in.

Unfortunately, Sign in with Apple is not available everywhere.

You’ll be able to see it on your app or web page when signing up.

Setup is quick and easy. You can sign in with Face ID or TouchID on your iPhone.

The app or web page may not support Sign In With Apple yet if you do not see the button.

If you are under 13, this feature will not work.

Apple users can always check the status of their Apple Sign in with Apple Apps.

Tap your name in Settings on iPhone.

Then go to Password & Security and then tap Apps Using Your Apple ID.

Apps and services that are popular now offer the Hide My Email and Sign In With Apple systems.

The clever iPhone hack is now even easier.

Signing in with your Apple ID is also possible at any point.