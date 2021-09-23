iPhone ‘out of storage’ might by LYING to you, shocked experts reveal

A BUG with Apple’s new iOS 15 software is said to be showing users a false “Storage is Almost Full” message.

This same problem is reported to be happening with iPadOS 15. Users have complained on social media.

1 An Apple bug is sending out false “Storage Almost Full” messages

The false alert is said to appear in the Settings menu.

One Apple user tweeted: “iPhone storage almost full – I got like 25 gigs left…”

Another tweeted @AppleSupport and said: “I have lots of free space on my iPhone but newly installed #iOS15 keeps stating “Storage almost full” message and won’t open in settings or go away.”

Apple Support responded to that user by saying: “Thanks for reaching out! We’re here to help.

“First, tap on the alert in Settings and see if it goes away. Next, you are going to want to restart the device. If you’re still having issues, send us a DM.”

It is not clear if clicking on the false alarm and restarting your iPhone removes this false message for all users.

Another person tweeted Apple Support and said: “Updated to iOS 15 and have the ‘iPhone storage almost full’ message which I cannot clear. When I tap the notification nothing happens.”

To which Apple replied: “Thanks for reaching out to us! We want to help. Please meet us in DM and we’ll look into this with you.”

Apple hasn’t said what is causing the bug but the good news is it won’t actually be affecting your storage size.

The tech giant seems to be trying to resolve the problem as discretely and quickly as possible.

Even though iOS 15 was released on Monday, it’s not clear whether the update will include iOS 15.0.1.

According to some reports, this issue was found in iOS 15.

Apple has been contacted for comment.

