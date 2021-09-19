iPhone is getting HUGE change that will make upgrading very tempting

APPLE’S top-secret new iPhone could be getting a huge upgrade.

The iPhone 13 will have more storage than the previous models.

1 Apple is expected to release the highest-capacity iPhone models yet Credit: Apple / Central Recorder

Better yet, the unconfirmed mobile is tipped to launch very soon – at a special Apple event on Tuesday, September 14.

There’s a chance that you have used up all your storage space on an iPhone.

Actually, the first iPhone only had 4GB of storage.

This allowance has crept up over the years, accounting for a wider array of apps – many of which are more powerful and space-consuming.

We all have thousands, if not tens of millions, of photos that simply won’t fit in such a small device.

It was good enough that the first quarter of iPhones had 64GB storage last year.

