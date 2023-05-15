iPhone Expert: There’s an easy hack to save you time and speed up your device.

We all have too many tabs and apps open.

Too many tabs on your iPhone can slow it down, which is something no one wants.

1 Why did we not realize this earlier? Credit: @todayyearsoldig

How many people do you know who go through each tab and remove it one at a time?

An iPhone expert discovered an easy way to delete them in just two seconds.

What age were you when it was revealed that you could press and hold your iPhone’s tab browser to avoid three minutes of scrolling? Tweeter @todayyearsoldig.

We assume that not many people were aware of the tweet before it went viral.

Clear all Safari Tabs

This trick for clearing Safari Tabs is simple.

To do so, open Safari and tap the icon for the tab in the lower right corner.

You will see a secret menu.

You can tap Tabs Closed Remove all of them instantly

You can also choose from a variety of other alternatives Click Here to Close this TabThis will save you some time.

There’s The Private Tab You can also find out more about the following: New Tab You can also find it.

Next time you want to quickly delete tabs, give this a try.

