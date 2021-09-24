iPhone 13 Pro Max launch LIVE

FRESH APPLE

As a reminder, Apple is releasing four new iPhones today.

They’re the iPhone 13 Mini (£679/$699), iPhone 13 (£779/$799), iPhone 13 Pro (£949/$999) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (£1,049/$1,099).

These are minor updates to last year’s iPhone 12 line-up, with very few improvements to the displays and cameras.

We recommend waiting until next year’s iPhone 14 if you are looking to upgrade from the iPhone 12 model.

If you have an older iPhone, however, the new models are a big upgrade that will be well worth the investment.