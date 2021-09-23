iPhone 13 Pro Max launch LIVE – Apple’s most expensive EVER mobile finally released for customers all around the world

By Brandon Pitt
THE iPhone 13 Pro Max will be going on sale around the world over the coming hours.

Apple’s most expensive ever mobile – described by Central Recorder as mind-blowing – will hit shops around the world over the coming 24 hours.

Before it goes on sale in Asia or the Middle East, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available for purchase in Sydney at 7am local.

UK fans will likely be waiting overnight in line to get the chance to buy the gadget as soon as it goes on the market at 7am.

And five hours later the first American customers will be able to grab an iPhone, although Californians won’t get theirs until 7am Pacific time (3pm tomorrow afternoon in UK time).

Read our iPhone 13 launch live blog for the latest updates…

