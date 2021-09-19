iPhone 13 has NEW ‘space mode’ that takes amazing pics of the night sky

APPLE has created a new version of its “space mode” to take better pictures of the night sky on iPhone 13 Pro.

The new smartphone was unveiled last night – with a faster processor, improved camera and double the storage.

2 Apple’s Night Mode astrophotography is getting some major improvements Credit: Apple

2 The iPhone 13 Pro has an improved camera system Credit: Apple

But one quiet improvement was only briefly mentioned during the Apple event.

Apple has made astrophotography easier on the iPhone 13 Pro by using a variety of tricks.

You only need a smartphone tripod that can be bought cheaply from Amazon.

This helps stabilize the iPhone and allows for longer exposure shots.

This ability was already present in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Night Mode allows you to take photos in darkness without the need for flash. The AI will automatically brighten your images.

It can even add a touch of light to snaps you’ve already taken, allowing you to effectively “see in the dark”.

Apple claims that the feature detects dim lighting conditions and activates automatically.

A tripod can be activated to take long exposure photos of the night sky, which captures more detail.

Apple has built larger sensors into the iPhone 13 Pro that can capture more light – boosting low-light photography.

The tripod mode has been slightly modified.

To create an image, the system used 10 exposures of three seconds each over a 30-second time period.

To gather more light, it now takes three 10-second exposures.

This, along with improved noise reduction, better sensors and boosted computations for darker scenes, makes astrophotography significantly easier on the iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 Pro is available to pre-order for £949/$999 this Friday.

The iPhone 13 Pro will be available for general purchase starting Friday, September 24.

