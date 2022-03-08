Iowa: Deadly Tornado Hits, Kills 7 – Young Brother and Sister

A massive tornado ripped through Iowa, killing seven people, including a brother and a sister, aged 5 and 2, according to published news reports.

Saturday’s twister occurred in the area south of Des Moines, at around 4:30 p.m.

Officials stated that it was the deadliest tornado that had struck the state for nearly 14 years. CBS News reported.

The tornado did not strike in the exact same place as the victims. The identities of the victims are not known.

According to the news outlet: The tornado that struck Winterset caused damage to power lines and destroyed homes, destroyed vehicles, and tore through miles.

According to the National Weather Service, Des Moines, it was an EF3 –tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, classified as “severe,”A report stated that wind speeds ranged from 135 to 165 mph.

Eyewitnesses reported that the storm struck the area in less than a second.

“There was debris flying around and it was getting louder and louder,” Wendy Burkett said, According to the Des Moines Register.

In a matter of seconds, the home she had shared with Tony, her husband, and their two daughters was destroyed.

Burkett stated that her husband was working outside when he heard about the tornado warning. Within moments, the couple saw the tornado barreling closer.

They said that the family of four fled to their basement walk-out and piled on top of each other as windows broke behind them. Then, water started rushing out of the pipes.

Burkett said the tornado lasted about a minute, and none of her family members were hurt.

Officials said that 30 homes were affected. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Governor, visited the area and called the destruction “unimaginable.”