Ioan Gruffudd announces engagement to Bianca Wallace following bitter divorce from ex-wife Alice Evans – Exclusive!

Ioan Gruffudd Engaged to Bianca Wallace: Who is She?

Ioan Gruffudd, star of the Fantastic Four, has revealed he is now engaged to girlfriend Bianca Wallace. The long-awaited news comes two years after his bitter split from ex-wife Alice Evans.

Following their split, Ioan had a messy custody battle with Alice. He accused her of “child abuse,” and this fight has now reached an end with his victory.

What can we expect from this unexpected engagement, and who exactly is the woman to win the heart of the Hollywood star? Let’s dive in and uncover the details.

Who is Bianca Wallace: A Closer Look at Ioan Gruffudd’s Fiancee

Bianca, a 37-year-old Australian actress and producer, captured the heart of Ioan Gruffudd. The couple proudly announced their engagement on Instagram, accompanied by a beaming photo and a detailed caption. She flashed her engagement ring and a happy smile, making the picture a heartfelt moment for both of them.

The Ongoing Custody Battle: Ioan Gruffudd vs. Alice Evans

Despite this newfound happiness, the engagement sparks the spotlight back onto the ongoing feud between Ioan and his ex, Alice. The bitter split prompted a custody battle that has escalated into a public affair. Accusations of abuse and restraining orders have been filed, leaving a trail of legal outcries and drama.

Ioan’s Allegations and Alice’s Denial: What Do the Divorced Couple Say?

Ioan accused Alice of manipulating their two daughters, ultimately leading to a restraining order against him. Furthermore, he expressed grave concerns about Alice’s actions, labeling them as child abuse. While he received a victorious ruling against Alice, she firmly denied any accusations of abuse or harming their daughters.

Moving Forward: The Next Steps for The Engaged Couple

The announcement of Ioan and Bianca’s engagement marks a new chapter in the actor’s life. As they move forward, only time will tell what lies ahead for this couple entangled in both joy and a messy divorce aftermath.