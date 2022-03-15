Investigator Concerned About Her Safety Evacuates Russia

After being threatened by officials, a Russian journalist had to flee the country.

Ramzan Kadyrov (Head of the Chechen Republic) called her “a “terrorist”And demanded her arrest.

Elena Milashina, investigative reporter, stated in a February 4 InterviewThat she is aware “that the danger is high.”

Elena Milashina was a Chechen official who called her an investigative reporter. “terrorist”Public threats were made against her. In fear for her safety, the Russian journalist fled the country in search to find refuge.

Ramzan Kadyrov (Head of the Chechen Republic) demanded that Milashina, and Igor Kalyapin (head of the Committee Against Torture), be arrested. He also requested that Chechen authorities be notified. “always destroy terrorists,”According to a TelegramIn late January, post

He also accused Milashina of accusing him, as she reports on human rights violations in Chechnya. “making money off the subject of the Chechen Republic and the Chechens.”

“I take all these threats really, of course, seriously, I understand that the danger is high,”Milashina stated in a February 4th interview Interview.

Since 1992, at least five journalists from Novaya Gazeta (an independent newspaper where Milashina is a reporter), have been murdered. Kadyrov also decried the publication and Dozhd TV in his post.

Milashina was Previously, Russia was forced to exile themFor more coverage, including reporting on the Gay purgeIn Chechnya, 2017 and 2020.

Milashina was also attacked last year by a human rights lawyer, Marina Dubrovina. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

In February, the committee asked Russian authorities to ensure Milashina’s safety.

“We call on federal authorities in Russia to take threats made by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov against journalist Elena Milashina seriously and hold him and other Chechen officials accountable,”CPJ’s Europe-Central Asia program coordinator, New York Gulnoza Said. Statement.

“Milashina, Novaya Gazeta, and Dozhd TV do the crucial work of shedding light on Chechnya, and should not be hindered, let alone threatened. Russian authorities must ensure Milashina’s safe return.”