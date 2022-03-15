Into The Spider-Verse II: Issa Raise Reacts to Spider-Woman Rumors

Since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was officially in 2019, there’s been a slow trickle of information when it comes to sequel-related news. The most important development in the sequel’s history was Issa Rape’s portrayal of Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman). Since the news broke, there hasn’t been much information on Spider-Woman or Issa Rae’s involvement. She responded to persistent rumors months after the announcement.

The sequel is expected to drop in the second half of this year. Everyone involved has been quiet about what fans can expect. Fans were excited for Jessica Drew to join the chaos. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel. With so little information on the internet, there have been rumors swirling around Rae’s secretive involvement. The LovebirdsStar was coy with Entertainment TonightConcerning the online hearsay.

Although I don’t know if that’s allowed, I love Spider-Man. I would love to be Spider-Man if I could.

Despite her role in the follow-up, it appeared the multihyphenate wasn’t down to divulge any current information about her involvement. Playing coy is probably the best strategy for her as much of the plot and other Spider heroes haven’t been officially confirmed. Jessica Drew’s part in the sequel hasn’t been revealed leading Rae to skirt around the question. It is possible that Spider-Woman might be recast or cut from the film. So fans will have to wait until Issa Rae’s voice is heard coming from Spider-Woman’s mouth.

Along with Rae’s Spider-Woman, Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld have been confirmed to return as Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy (aka Spider-Gwen), respectively. Jake Johnson’s Peter B. Parker might return to the fold with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099 getting an expanded role. Into the Spider-Verse 2,Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors of Spider-Verse have hinted at the possibility for new and returning characters to the sequel.

Despite the absence of news, Into the Spider-Verse 2,Keeping viewers interested has been a key part of the production. Last year, the directing duo announced the sequel’s official title – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – along with a first-look teaser. Lord couldn’t hold back how fun the ambitious sequel was as he teased pushing Morales and animation even farther than the first film did. The directing team is now ready to take Spider-Man on the next level.

Miller and Lord seemed to be able to see the importance of integrating the multiverse. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseThe two parts will be separated. Part One will be available in theaters Oct. 7, with Part 2 expected to arrive in 2023. The Into the Spider-VerseIn 2022, there will be many sequels to the superhero films. Catch Miles Morales as Spidey while you wait. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-VerseThe best movies on Amazon Prime.