Into The Light streaming documentary explained

It’s already been an interesting year for cinema, with everything from the Barbenheimer phenomenon to the return of the Mission: Impossible franchise. While many people are busy at the cinemas, others are interested in documentaries on a range of different topics. There have already been some notable projects so far, with some recently finding themselves curious to watch a 2023 Christian documentary called Into The Light, so here’s where it’s streaming.

Into The Light movie streaming 2023

The Into The Light documentary is now streaming on the film’s official website through Vimeo, and it’s free to access.

You just need to fill in a simple form with your email and name. There is also the option to submit whether you’re watching the content in a group or for a church event.

The documentary is immediately accessible once you’ve submitted the form, and those who have already given their information can click the ‘I already filled out a form’ option.

This is the only streaming option, and you won’t find it on the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, etc.

Who produced Into The Light?

Jacob Valk, John-Michael Bout and others produced and directed Into The Light. Jacob is the host of Chats Under Central Recorder. He has a background in advertising and humanities, and has worked on documentaries.

John holds a B.A.

Addressing the inception of the project as a documentary, the site notes that “Books can equip Christians to fight sin and care for each other. Not everyone can read. Therefore we need video resources to equip and inspire Christians.”

The documentary was crowd-funded, and that’s why it’s free, with the website noting that the project “was made possible by Christians”.