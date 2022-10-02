Intimate look at Molly-Mae Hague, pregnant, and Tommy Fury’s spa days

PREGNANT Molly Mae Hague had a relaxing spa trip with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Love Island’s star, who is due to have her first child on Saturday, went to Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire on Saturday for a short break.

9 Molly-Mae Hague was able to relax in a spa after she revealed her pregnancy /@tommyfury

9 The couple went to a luxury spa in Cheshire and a golf retreat. /@tommyfury

9 While they were enjoying the hotel facilities, the couple wore white robes. /@mollymae

The YouTuber, 23, and the boxing star, 23, shared photos of the luxury golf and spa resort – which has a fitness centre with a swimming pool, gym, and treatment rooms.

As they enjoyed various hotel facilities, the parents-to be were photographed in white robes.

Tommy enjoyed a swim in the pool while Molly enjoyed fruity drinks on the sunlounger.

Tommy shared a candid photo of Molly Mae without makeup in the hotel’s restaurant. Tommy was raving about his girlfriend, and called her his. “everything”.

The pair tucked into some food before heading back home to their £3.5m mansion.

This is after the couple revealed their first gift for baby, which was adorable.

The couple purchased a soft toy elephant – in a sweet nod to her famous cuddly toy Ellie Belly, which joined her in the Love Island villa in 2019.

The YouTuber revealed that she didn’t tell Tommy when she found out she was pregnant.

The secret was kept secret by the media personality until the next day when the decision was made. “absolute torture”.

She shared the moment she learned they were having a baby by revealing that her period was late.

Molly was responding to a fan who asked “why did you think you were pregnant?” during in Instagram Q&A.

She stated that she was “one day (one-day) late for my period, but that I am always on time!”

“I just went for it because I had a test in the draw. I would not have been able to go for a test because I felt no different.

“I’ll share the true story on my YouTube. I didn’t tell Tommy the night I found out.

“I waited until the next day – it was absolute torture but I wanted to find the right way to tell him.”

The Love Island couple, who were on the show in 2019, announced they were expecting their first child over the weekend.

Some of Molly-Mae’s fans think she may have accidentally let slip the gender of their baby as they enjoyed a late night shop.

Boxer Tommy posted a picture of Molly pushing a shopping trolley – but fans spotted a pink baby’s rattle, suggesting a little girl might be on her way.

9 Molly-Mae wore a white robe with slippers /@tommyfury

9 The couple shared a glimpse of their luxurious hotel with fans /@tommyfury

9 Tommy took a dip into the pool, while Molly-Mae recorded Instagram clips /@mollymae

9 After a hectic few months, the couple took a much-needed break. /@mollymae

9 YouTuber sip on a fruity cocktail /@mollymae