Interview with Elon Musk: “There are times when I feel lonely”

Elon Musk: “there are times”If he feels lonely Recent interview

“I’m sure there are times when everyone is lonely,”Musk spoke.

Musk made the remarks to Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Insider’s parent company, Axel Springer.

“There are times when I feel lonely,” Musk told Döpfner at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, which opened this week. “I’m sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it’s pretty basic.”

He said, “Say if I’m working on the starship rocket and I’m just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I’m just in a little house by myself with no dog.”

The Tesla CEO reportedly lives in a Casita, a $50,000 375-square-foot tiny home that he rented from Space X in Boca Chica, Texas.

“Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area,” Musk TweetLast year. “If I sold it, the house would see less use unless bought by a big family, which might happen someday.”

Additionally, Musk and Grimes parted waysAfter three years together. Grimes stated that Musk was his “favorite person” in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.Lives sometimes below the poverty lineShe said she felt the same way. “trapped between two worlds,”As Insider reported.

“To the point where I was like, can we not live in a very insecure $40,000 house? Where the neighbors, like, film us, and there’s no security, and I’m eating peanut butter for eight days in a row?”The musician stated.

During the interview, Döpfner asked Musk about his biggest hope to which he responded, “is that humanity creates a self-sustaining city on Mars.”