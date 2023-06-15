Internet service provider increases automatic surcharge for new customers

Customers cannot avoid the automatic charge of an internet service provider.

Cox Internet customers are charged extra charges on top of their monthly internet cost.

1 Cox Cable charges $25 for modem activation. Credit: Getty

A fee is charged to activate the service.

A one-time activation fee of $25 is charged by Cox’s Site.

In addition, the customer must pay an additional $5 per month in modem rental fees.

Customers who have their service cut off for non-payment may be required to pay $30 to get it back on track.

Cancelling an appointment will cost you $100.

Cox provides internet service ranging between $49.99 and $149.99.

More Money, more Problems

This type of fee is extremely common.

One big reason for these surcharges is the Cable Television Consumer Protection and Competition Act of 1992.

According to the law, local broadcasters can ask cable and satellite companies to transmit their signals.

Recently, stations increased the price for distribution of signals by Charter Communications.

Spectrum, and perhaps other providers, will then pass on the cost to their customers.

The surcharge is likely to be between $3 and $5 per month.

“The prices now demanded by local broadcast TV stations have necessitated that we pass these costs on to customers,” Spectrum said on itsWebsite.

“We’re in favor of changes to this law, and if those changes are successful, we’ll remove the additional charges,” Spectrum added.

When it comes to mobile service, AT&T offers a partial-month surcharge for customers who change their plans mid-pay period.

Customers are charged in 30 day cycles, but the company will charge prorated charges to customers who upgrade their plans within that time period.

“If you change your plan or add-ons in the middle of a bill period, you’ll see partial-month charges or credits on your next bill,” the company claims on itsWebsite.

Customers who upgrade to a plan of $35 per month will be charged $1.16 a day. A $50 line would cost $1.67 per day.

A customer upgrading ten day into a cycle would pay $11.60 in the first month, and $33.34 in the second.

If the customer chooses to downgrade, he will be given a 30-day credit.

You can save money by upgrading your plan at the end the of the billing period.

Walmart and other grocery stores have also recently imposed surcharges.

Even Home Depot is charging extra for its customers.