Internet convinced by fake Pentagon bomb pictures

AI is taking control of the internet. Recent images of a fake Pentagon bombing had internet users convinced of an attack. Images of the blast went viral.

Ever since AI has taken over the world people are finding it hard to believe what is true and what’s not. Some people use software such as Chat GPT in order to complete their project, but others wonder if it is the best method.

Eldar Pichai and other Google executives have made comments on this, while the fake photos we’ve seen recently make us think about how AI can be used to hide reality.

Fake Pentagon explosion pictures are going viral

After pictures of the blast went viral, people believed that the Pentagon was hit by a bomb on May 21.

The rumors surrounding the explosion spread quickly, and people began to blame various causes in their quest to discover the true cause.

As expected, many assumed that the photos were real, and comments such as “Blast near Pentagon?? What are your leads??,” “Any got news about blast near Pentagon???,” “What is going on in #Washington? Blast in the #Pentagon? Blast near the Pentagon? Scary,” and more started spreading.

The image is an AI generated image

The images are generated by AI. When people started sharing the photos on Twitter, the images became a big deal.

Arlington Fire and EMS Department confirms that no attacks occurred as they Twitter: “@PFPAOfficial and the ACFD are aware of a social media report circulating online about an explosion near the Pentagon. There is NO explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon reservation, and there is no immediate danger or hazards to the public.”

It is not clear who first shared the images. It has nevertheless been proven that the images were fake.

Google can identify AI fake images

People have a difficult time separating what’s real from fake as AI continues to take over the world.

Google recently made life easier by declaring that the images are AI-generated.

This is done to ensure people are not confused and know what’s real.