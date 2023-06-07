Interior designer: I could send anyone to jail, even a fan favorite who gets a prison sentence for life.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

An interior designer has revealed the home decor that is common in his opinion.

He joked about people using the décor going to prison immediately.

4

Phoenix Grey, a designer of interiors, revealed the choices in decor that would land him behind bars.TikTok Credit: @mrphoenixgrey
4

Phoenix Grey@mrphoenixgrey) Shared the video of home décor picks with more than 700,000 TikTok fans.

Grey made a joke about “decor items I will send you to prison for”, and he laughed.

Interior designer Rae Dunn chose Rae Dunn dinnerware for her initial selection.

Rae Dunn Decor, he explained.

The whimsical pieces have become cult favorites. They are so controversial, that you can either adore them or detest them.

There will be no court trial, just straight to prison.

Next came a unique decor item — the crochet toilet paper holder.

The joker said, “The people with the doll will go straight to psychiatric hospital and won’t be leaving that padded room.”

No one would ever want to look at one of these things while they are on the toilet.

Phoenix, on the subject of bathroom décor, said that he’d sentence someone to prison for five years if they had a rug and toilet cover in matching colors.

He added, “These look so old and I can see them returning… it’s a petri plate for bacteria to grow.”

The last but certainly not the least was mason jar decoration: “Like you’ve heard me say before, it is not necessary to upcycle everything,” he said.

The DIY trend has gone overboard. You can’t just have one item, you need to match everything.

Many people commented on this selection.

A commenter jokingly said, “If Rae Dunn’s got a million haters I’m among them.”

If she only has me as a hater, I am dead.

One joked: “You’re going to have some words with my grandmother.”

A third person said, “Those dolls made of toilet paper haunt my dreams.”

4

4

