Interior designer: 3 choices of home decor that will never work, and a tacky placeholder included

A designer revealed three shabby home décor choices she personally would never do.

In all of the houses she has seen, she said she never saw one with a good decor.

3 Sophia, a designer of interiors, has shared with us three decor options that can make a home look tacky. Credit: TIKTOK/@houseofd3

3 She recommended avoiding fake flowers that look bad in person Credit: TIKTOK/@houseofd3

Sophia (@houseofd3() revealed the three types of decor she’d avoid.

She said, “There are three things that make your home look tacky.”

I have never seen a house with such a mixture of items in it.

Faux plants were the first to be cut by the designer.

She said, “Plants can appear great on a photo for a short time but once you put them in an actual room with proper lighting and living things they look bad.”

Designers suggest choosing plants that are easy to grow indoors, and don’t require much watering.

It not only makes your home look beautiful but it cleans the air and brings in more oxygen. You will also feel calmer.

She then moved on to word signs.

To add personality, replace the signs with personal art such as family photos or maps of travel.

Accent walls are the last but certainly not least. “It makes one wall of a room appear extremely complete and heavy while leaving the other side unfinished,” said Ms. Shen.

She suggested that to balance out the appearance of an accent wall you should paint the other walls or ceilings and furnish the space with pieces in the right size.

Commenters shared their opinions on the tips.

I hate all word signs. “Especially when you cover the entire house,” said one commenter.

One person replied, “I love all of them. I’m a total non-believer.”