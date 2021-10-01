Interesting Things to Know About Meredith Grey

By Tom O'Brien
She has been a bridesmaid to her fellow surgeons five times.

Meredith Grey in a brown bridesmaid dress.

Meredith has been a bridesmaid several times.

ABC


Meredith has only gotten married once, but she’s been a bridesmaid many times.

She was a bridesmaid for the following couples’ weddings: Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) and Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington), Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), April Kepner (Sarah Drew) and Matthew Taylor (Justin Bruening), and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben Warren (Jason Winston George). 

Only three of those five weddings actually happened, as Burke never showed up for his wedding with Cristina and April left with Jackson instead of marrying Matthew.

