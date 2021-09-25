Interested to join a travelling circus? But you need to be ‘hilarious’

A circus is looking to hire some clowns – know anyone who might fit the bill?

Tom Duffy’s Circus in Ireland is looking to fill numerous roles, including a number of clowns who ‘must be hilarious’ so make sure you’re feeling up to the job

Tom Duffy’s traveling circus in Ireland has launched a job drive for a number of roles ahead of restarting their tour – including a plea for any clowns who ‘must be hilarious’ as ‘no old jokes are accepted’.

The circus is gearing up to travel cross-country once again and has several vacancies on the book, suitable for clowns and non-clowns alike.

So if you also fancy jacking in the nine to five and living life very differently, this might be the opportunity you’ve been looking for.

Given we spent much of the last 18 months at home, it would be a fabulous opportunity to broaden your horizons, and of course – make people laugh.

As well as some high-quality clowns, the circus is looking for HGV drivers – but they might find that difficult, given the current demand.

They’re also hiring mechanics, billers, electricians, and ‘general circus operatives’.

Most jobs require candidates with former relevant experience, with the exception of the clowns who are only required to be ‘hilarious’.

The post, shared on Facebook, says: “JOB OPPORTUNITIES: Ireland’s favorite circus will soon be back on the road, touring towns and cities across the country.

“We now have vacancies for the following posts: HGV Drivers – experience pulling trailers is required.

“Billers – experienced billers are required to complement our billing team. Mechanics – preferably with previous experience in a Circus.

“Electricians – preferably with previous experience in a Circus. General Circus Operatives – previous Circus experience preferred.

“Clowns – you must be hilarious……no old jokes accepted!! For most of the posts, we can provide good quality accommodation and a fun working environment, with the opportunity to see every county in the country.”

If you’re interested or know of a suitable clown, check out the advert here.