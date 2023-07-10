Instagram’s app is crashing constantly on mobile phones, and July 2023 has started off badly for Instagram users

Users of Instagram are unhappy as the month of July 2023 is off to a bad start. The app crashes constantly and people complain about it across other social media platforms.

Changes on social media have caused a great deal of confusion for users. From Elon Musk announcing a Twitter limit to Mark Zuckerberg launching a platform called Threads one may need a journal to keep track of all the changes. Some have expressed their frustration as Instagram keeps crashing when they try to open it.

Instagram crashes in July 2023

Instagram users vented their frustrations on Twitter, July 9th. They noticed the app crashed every time they attempted to launch it.

One user wrote: “I think I’ve given up with #Instagram, the app still keeps crashing after two days!”

Another added: “It’s been nonstop with Instagram crashing for the past two days now, I’ve had to uninstall and reinstall it like 4 times now…it’ll work for a bit then start crashing again every time I open it. It crashed as soon as i reinstalled the app. I’m about to give up.”

“When will the app crashing issue get resolved? It’s been days! Why is @instagram not acknowledging the issue… It’s frustrating at this point!” read one more comment.

“Nah the fact that Instagram hasn’t addressed the App crashing for thousands of people is crazy lol it’s been a week,” said one more.

Instagram Threads is now available

Threads is a platform that some people are loving, while others struggle to use Instagram. This new platform is similar to Twitter in that it allows users to participate in public discussions, share their thoughts, upload 5-minute videos and more.

While some are convinced that the app is a copy of Twitter itself, the new platform has also given rise to some conspiracy that suggests that the logo of Threads looks a lot like ‘666,’ a number considered to be connected to the devil.

It is clear that the app’s popularity will only grow.

Your Instagram account can be used to join Threads

You can easily sign up for Threads using your Instagram account.

It is also important to note that if your Threads account is deleted, you’ll have to do the same for your Instagram profile.