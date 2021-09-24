Instagram model shares simple beauty hack that gives her a ‘silky smooth’ bum

By Brandon Pitt
In
An Instagram model has shared a simple beauty hack which she says helps her achieve a “silky smooth” bum.

Amber Fields, model and ring-girl, said jade rolling is what gave her soft skin.

Jade rollers, usually used on the forehead, are gentle massages that stimulate the lymph nodes to remove toxins and fluids.

This can reduce puffiness and improve circulation, making your skin look brighter and more firm.

Amber claimed that she doesn’t, and you should just use it on your face.

She said, “I’ve been using it for over a year and my skin has never looked better.”



Model Amber Fields poses in lingerie
The model says she uses a jade roller on her entire body

“I started the process by jade rolling my face everyday, I just saw such a difference in the texture of it I had to try it on my entire body.

“I had never heard of anyone doing it, everyone always talks about using it on the face, never anywhere else…

“To my surprise, it worked so great it is a part of my every night skincare routine regimen.”

And Amber said she’s seen a big difference in her booty, in particular.



Model Amber Fields poses in lingerie
Jade rollers help reduce puffiness and increase circulation



Model Amber Fields poses in a bikini
Amber showed off her rear in some sexy snaps

She added: “Everywhere looks amazing, but I have to say the texture of my bum is just a whole new level.

“I always worked out and moisturised, but this really did make such a difference.”

Jade rollers can be bought in most beauty shops for around the £12 mark, such as this Revolution Skincare Rose Quartz Roller.

They’re said to be good for “drainage” of the skin, which may improve blood flow and circulation.

The theory is this gives you glowier skin – though more research needs to be done to prove this.



Revolution Skincare Rose Quartz Roller
You can buy a jade roller for around £12

Amber posed for some sexy snaps to prove just how smooth her rear now is, thanks to the hack.

She was seen in black lingerie, suspenders and a bodysuit with a royal blue thong.

The brunette looked stunning in a tiny pink bikini with snakeskin print.

