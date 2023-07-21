Instagram down updates — Hundreds of US and UK users say app not working for 3rd day after Meta was hit with huge outage

Threads accounts now tied to Instagram

Millions have joined Mark Zuckerberg’s brand new social network Threads.

Chances are, some people merely downloaded it out of curiosity and now want out.

But it’s not quite as straightforward as that.

It turns out there’s currently no way to delete yourThreadsaccount only.

That’s because it’s tied to yourInstagramaccount.

According toMeta‘s help guide, the only way you can purge your Threads account entirely is by deleting your Instagram account too.

“Your Threads profile is part of your Instagram account, and may be deleted at any time by deleting your Instagram account,” it reads.