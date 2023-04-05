Instagram adds ‘Posts You’ve Seen’ feature that lists EVERY photo you’ve viewed – how to find it

INSTAGRAM had quietly launched a feature called “Posts You’ve SEEN” several years ago, but the user was dismayed when it was removed quickly.

There are still a few features you can use to track what you have been doing on social media.

1 Instagram allows you to view posts from different time orders, which could help you locate missing photos Credit to Alamy

How does Instagram use the ‘Posts you’ve Seen’ feature to show off their photos?

Social media consultants first noticed a feature called “Posts You’ve SEEN” Matt Navarra With the help of tech sites, 2019 will be a great year! WABetaInfo.

The app was created to solve a long-standing problem caused by the algorithm order.

Instagram then introduced the chronological feed.

You can view photos and videos from your profile using the “Posts You’ve Seen” feature. It will display them neatly in a list.

You can find it in the Saved or Shopping Bag section of your Instagram settings.

What is the best place to find the Instagram “Posts You’ve SEEN” feature?

This feature was already in development in 2019, but was not released to all users.

It’s not likely that the timeline will be updated after four years, especially considering Instagram has revived chronological feeds.

Instagram cannot guarantee to release any feature that appears in this test build.

Although the platform tests many features regularly, not all make it to the public live version.

Instagram could have received poor feedback regarding the feature, and therefore scrapped it completely.

Are there other features that Instagram offers?

Although the “Posts You’ve Seen” feature seems dead, you can still see the interactions with other people on Instagram.

The main settings menu will show You Activity.

There you will find Interactions.

It will display all your comments and likes, as well as any replies on Instagram Stories.

Our stories get paid! Are you a Central Recorder Online journalist? Send us [email protected], or phone 0207 782 368. We offer payment Videos too. To view the full article, click here Upload yours.