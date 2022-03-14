Insider has some good news for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release date

Wakanda Forever: Black PantherThis is the final MCU movie in 2022. It will be released on November 11, 2018. While there’s plenty of time for Marvel to finish the film, we already saw speculation of what might happen in the event of delays.

The pandemic caused Marvel to delay its MCU Phase 4 titles multiple times. Also, the pandemic had an impact on Wakanda Forever production. For a movie this big, delays are a reason to be concerned. Black Panther 2.

An insider says that Marvel won’t delay Wakanda Forever,And the film will be ready for release in mid November.

Who is the Black Panther?

We have at most a few reasons so much is riding. Wakanda Forever. Marvel’s origin story was a huge success. Marvel must not disappoint their fans.

Chadwick Boseman, who had been fighting cancer, died tragically. It occurred long before he was able to work on the sequel. Even without COVID-19, it could have delayed the MCU release schedule. Black Panther 2.

Wakanda Forevermust introduce a new Black Panther hero. That couldn’t have been the point of the sequel initially, but Boseman’s passing changed everything. Marvel cannot afford to let the Black Panther title pass to anyone else. That will be the main focus of the movie. The character will also continue to appear in MCU movies.

We know from Marvel that the MCU won’t recast T’Challa for the sequel. Someone close to the king will assume the Black Panther role. That secret is still well-guarded at Marvel, as we haven’t seen any leaks to reveal the identity of the next Black Panther.

As for who might be the next Black Panther, several educated guesses point to Shuri (Letitia Wright) as T’Challa’s logical successor. She took over the Black Panther role in comics.

The lack of big plot rumors is not a hint that production isn’t advancing according to plan, however. Marvel has been handling the delays over the last few months.

Insiders The Cosmic CircusThey have added context to the status of Wakanda Forever: Black Panther, indicating there’s no reason to worry about delays. Marvel won’t have to postpone the release date or have the film swap places with The MarvelsAccording to rumours,

According to the report, the film began shooting in July 2021 and was scheduled for release in July 2022. This was before Marvel delayed all MCU movies that began with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

To meet the tight deadline, post production began simultaneously with principal shooting. The goal was for the special effects to be completed by July 2022. Marvel delayed the release of the special effects to mid-November. Marvel continues to be on track to close despite the delays in production. Black Panther 2It is important to be on time.

A source also revealed that post-production was underway, according to the report. “smoothly.”Marvel is conscious of avoiding visual effects errors like the one in the original movie. A crew of also from Avatar 2Apparently, he is involved in the project.

Wakanda Forever: Black Panther trailer coming soon?

Also, special effects can be added for Wakanda Forevershould be finished in September. That’s at least a month ahead of the Black Panther 2 premiere date. Comparatively, the special effect for Spider-Man has no way homeIt was completed in early December before the late-December release.

The report concludes that the new date of wrap is Wakanda ForeverMarch 2022 is planned. Puerto Rico will be the final destination for production. The Cosmic CircusAccording to the movie, it is following that schedule. Marvel has now eight months to finish post-production, reshoots and other tasks.

However, the first is not mentioned in the report. Wakanda Forever: Black Panther trailer. Considering we’re two months away from Multiverse of Madness, we wouldn’t expect one anytime soon. Thor: Love and ThunderYou will find the following information. Doctor Strange sequel, and we don’t even have a trailer for that one yet.