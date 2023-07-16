Inside World War Two concrete bunker that’s transformed into a luxury £350-a-night holiday home

A WORLD War Two bunker has been given a new lease of life as a luxury holiday home which costs £350 a night.

This Grade II-listed bunker, located in Dorset, was part of the RAF Ringstead Radar Station but is now a 2-bedroom rental with views over the sea.

4 Old World War Two bunker converted to luxury vacation rental Credit: Sykes Cottages

4 They hope to transform similar structures into holiday homes in the future. Alamy

Now there are plans for similar structures to be converted in this area.

The revamped concrete structure, which was previously invisible from the outside, features a “blast opening” window.

This abandoned transmitter bunker near Ringstead is one of many that are connected to RAF sites and have been overgrown or left for years.

Jonny plant, a British architect, has told of the BBCIt was pretty much underground, damp, and extremely dark.

“We’ve stripped it all back, waterproofed it and insulated it.

The wall was blown open to give the impression of a bunker.

The building’s essence had to be preserved, and this presented many architectural challenges.

After planning permission had been granted last year, he revealed that the work on a new bunker has already begun.

Plant said: “It will be much larger – at a much lower level, it is a new location that looks out over the bay.”

They hope their story will be preserved and remembered by the re-occupation of historic ruins.

4 The original bunker of the RAF Ringstead Radar Station was located in this area Credit: Sykes Cottages