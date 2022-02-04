Inside Time-Capsule Farmhouse That Was Abandoned 40 Years Ago

By Tom O'Brien
Photographer Bryan Sansivero was commissioned to photograph this house in Commack, New York, that’s been abandoned for at least 40 years.

The exterior of the home.

Sansivero told Insider there had been a legal battle between the previous owners and the local school district, which was bequeathed the home.

“Once that lawsuit was settled, the district had me come in to photograph everything in the house as it was,” Sansivero said.

Once you walk into the home, you can see that the house retains much of its original look.

The entryway.

The red carpet has held up surprisingly well.

This gilded mirror’s elaborate frame has held up over the last four decades, too.

A mirror.

The glass is also remarkably clear.

When looking at the dusty bottles left behind, it’s almost like you’ve traveled back in time.

Bottles left behind.

You probably don’t want to touch any of the liquids inside, though.

“I’ve always been drawn to the unknown. I’m a very curious person and I just have always found abandoned buildings intriguing,” Sansivero told Insider.

The hallway.

“I studied filmmaking and did a documentary on an abandoned psychiatric hospital. I realized there was so much more out there than just that place,” he said.

This is Sansivero’s favorite photo of the house. “I think it gives a good overall feeling that the house had,” he said.

A study.

This study was probably a cozy place to work, back in the day.

Whoever lived here left some of their photos behind.

Abandoned photos.

People usually feel “bewilderment over how things can be left behind in places” after looking at Sansivero’s work, he said.

Sansivero shared with Insider some of the information he learned about the house’s history.

An abandoned mannequin.

Maybe the person who lived here was a seamstress.

But he said there’s more to the story. “I could write a small book” on the house, he added.

The attic.

The attic’s ceiling appears to be leaking.

