Inside Time-Capsule Farmhouse That Was Abandoned 40 Years Ago

Photographer Bryan Sansivero was commissioned to photograph this house in Commack, New York, that’s been abandoned for at least 40 years.





The exterior of the home.



Bryan Sansivero







Sansivero told Insider there had been a legal battle between the previous owners and the local school district, which was bequeathed the home.

“Once that lawsuit was settled, the district had me come in to photograph everything in the house as it was,” Sansivero said.