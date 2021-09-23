Inside the craziest Gabby Petito conspiracy theories – from her hair color to Brian Laundrie ‘killing in triple murder’

CYBER gumshoes have spindled yarns about Gabby Petito’s tragic homicide – claiming she and her fiance, Brian Laundrie, faked their deaths for fame to Brian killing a Utah lesbian couple to questions about whether her blonde hair was professionally treated.

There have been many theories since Petito, 22 years old, was reported missing on Sept. 11.

The FBI are still seeking tips after splashing her unsolved case in the Most Wanted – Seeking Information list as they piece together what happened on her final days.

The FBI is still looking for information from anyone who might have seen Petito in the Spread Creek Dispersed camping area between August 27th and August 30.

According to a search warrant for Laundrie home, the 22-year old’s mother last heard from her daughter August 27, and her phone was switched off at that point.

The vlogger’s last text reads: “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”

Gabby’s grandfather is called Stan – and it appears she is talking about him.

Social media users claim Stan is a reference the Eminem song where a man tied his girlfriend up and then killed her.

Gabby’s mother said “Stan” was meant to refer to Petito’s grandfather, but since she rarely calls him by that name, she found the text “odd.”

LAUNDRIE ‘DID IT’

The crowded space of sleuths suspect Petito’s 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, killed her and the echo chamber on such hubs such as the since-locked Redditt suggest that is the reason he quickly lawyered up and soon was discovered missing and suspected to be hiking in Florida.

Police confirmed that Laundrie is still a “person to watch” in the case of homicide.

One tweet claims Laundrie “tied her up and threw her down a hole”

Tweets such as: “So if your significant other was missing, you would just go home and do nothing? Bulls***. He definitely did it,” read one tweet, according to Meaww.com.

Another questioned Laundrie’s innocence after he returned to his Florida home from the couple’s trip alone back on Sept. 1 in Petito’s white van and police confirmed he wasn’t “cooperating.”

“i’m sorry but how does your fiancé go missing and you just casually go back home and scratch your balls like nothing happened? Brian 100% did this,” the tweet reads.

Another person called out Laundrie’s radio silence:

“Boyfriend not cooperating is a huge red flag. Imagine for a moment that you were the last person who saw your loved one, and that they were missing. And you refuse to tell them where you last saw them.

“That’s not normal. That’s not normal AT ALL.”

FAKING IT TO BECOME ‘FAMOUS’

Some aren’t buying the narrative that a young couple’s trip across the country could end so savagely without some kind of preplanning.

“Listen i hope she’s ok. But something about all this feels very staged. Like something a blogger would do to get attention. Maybe they’re working together to make this national news. He’s not talking bc maybe she’s ok and will turn up eventually. By then they will be famous, ” according to a tweet that Meaww reported on.

DID PETITO GO TO a HAIR SPA?

A Twitter user stated that Petito had had his blonde hair professionally cut.

“…gabby petite doesn’t have her roots done on ig pics of the parks but her has fresh blonde in the most recent pic,” @vannab3 tweeted.

A Tik-Tok user IBSGirlie decided to take a closer look and she found this was a baseless claim.

“As you can see in this picture her blonde is pretty much right ton the root. That was posted Aug. 25,” In her video, she explained.

“Even if there were no pictures before the showing she does have roots. I find it highly unlikely she went to a salon… You’re not going to make random stops. You’re going to let your blonde grow out.”

She added that it would not have been financially feasible for a young, penny-pinching female to commute across the country with a tight budget.

“Who has the money,” IBSGirlie asked. “I know she doesn’t have the money and that s*** is expensive.”

LAUNDRIE ‘KILLED’ CAFE COUPLE

A married couple in Moab, Utah were found shot dead at a campsite – days after texting friends that a man had allegedly been “creeping them out”.

Kylen Schulte (24) and Crystal Turner (38) were discovered dead by a friend in Utah’s La Sal mountains.

Family members confirmed that the women were afraid of a creepy male who remained at their campsite.

They both worked at the Moonshadow Co-Op, where Petito and Laundrie spent a day before being pulled over by authorities in what appeared to have been a domestic dispute.

Petito was a witness to the murder of Laundrie, who is suspected of having killed them both.

“i think that he had been abusive behind the scenes the entire time,” one tweet posted by @madisonbstokes wrote.

“they had a domestic disturbance call on them august 12th when they were in Moab, Utah. A couple, Kylen and Crystal were also camping in Moab, Utah.”

The thread continued: “I think Brian was that creepy male. I believe A. killed gabby and then the couple when he snapped while on their trip. B. was the one who killed the couple, then ended up killing gabby after she threatened to surrender him.

After her family reported her missing in September 11th, her remains were discovered near the camping area. This triggered a massive search.

Wyoming’s coroners reported that her death was likely due to homicide.

It is currently unknown what caused her death.

