Inside the Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud threatening to tear Team USA apart

The feud between Brooks Koepka and Byson DeChambeau is one of the major talking points as the Ryder Cup gets underway.

Team USA will face Team Europe in the head to head competition. The two have a long-running rivalry that dates back many years.

Steve Strickler had selected Koepka and DeChambeau, warning them not to let their personal issues prevent them from succeeding.

DeChambeau insists that everything will be fine between them, but if tensions flare over the weekend, it is possible for their conflict to resurface.







(Image: Getty Images)



It began in 2019 when Koepka complained about the length of time his compatriot took to eye up his shots before eventually taking them.

“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” He replied.

DeChambeau was criticized for his slow play and he confronted Koepka, telling him ironically that if Koepka has anything to say, he should speak it to me.

Their next conflict of note came in early 2020 when DeChambeau criticised Koepka’s body after he had appeared topless in a magazine.

“I don’t know if his genetics even make him look good, to be honest,” He replied. “He didn’t have any abs, I can tell you that. I got some abs.”

Koepka hit back by tweeting a picture of his four major trophies to DeChambeau with the caption: “You were right I am 2 short of a 6 pack!”

More social media jabs followed when Kopeka suggested DeChambeau, who had bulked up, had ‘roid rage’ when he confronted a cameraman during a tournament.













Their feud escalated further in May when Koepka was interviewed at the PGA Championship, and DeChambeau walked quietly behind him.

The noise distracted Koepka who rolled his eyes and he said: “I lost my train of thought, yeah, hearing that bulls***.”

The clip was leaked, much to the amusement of golf fans, and went viral.

Further digs have been made in the past few months including DeChambeau saying: “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!”

There were calls to partner the two together for the match play, but Koepka has been placed with Daniel Berger for Friday’s action after Strickler said he wouldn’t put him with DeChambeau – probably for the best.