Inside Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova’s £567 a night luxury Maldives holiday

STRICTLY stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova are currently enjoying a £567 a night luxury holiday in the Maldives.

Instagram has been a great place to share photos of the couple’s travels since they began dating back in January 2022.

Kai, 27 and Nadiya 33 have lived their lives to the fullest at The Standard Hotel in Maldives.

Three pools are available at the hotel, along with a wellness and spa centre, gym, and private beach.

Enjoying themselves on the jet skis while lounging around by the water and taking photos together.

Kai shared a picture with his wife on the boat and said, “Sunset vibes.”

The clip he shared showed him having a blast on a Jet Ski.

Kai said: “What it’s like to be on the back of a jet ski with @nadiyabychkova enjoy.”

Back in January last year Central Recorder revealed Nadiya split from her footballer fiancé Matija Skarabot – and was comforted Kai.

Weeks later they were spotted looking cosy at a hotel during the dance show’s annual tour.

Central Recorder revealed later that the couple had been together for several months. They were photographed snogging, which proved their relationship.

In April they proved they’re getting serious by taking a big step in their relationship.

We revealed that the pair are sharing a London home now Nadiya is back in the UK after travelling to Slovenia to see daughter Mila.

A source close to the couple said: “Moving in together was the obvious next step for Nadiya and Kai. They’ve grown so close and it just made sense.

“Kai helped Nadiya move in her belongings this week and they’re excited about making their property feel like a shared home.”

