Inside Rihanna’s Relationship With Each Of Her Parents

Rihanna, a Barbados-born fashion mogul and musician (born RobynFenty), used to sing in her shower as a child. Young Rihanna sang the songs of the legendary group of female singers under the spray. “the divas”: Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Mariah Carey.

Rihanna rose to fame as an adult singing danceable tracks and making bold fashion decisions (especially when she was pregnant).Her amazing talents and continued nurturing them.

Her emotional turmoil also included a well-publicized incident of domestic abuse with Chris Brown in 2009, which was widely publicized.

What information do you have about her parents? Here’s what we found out.

Rihanna’s Father Was Abusive To Her Mother

Rihanna’s parents, Ronald Fenty and Monica Braithwaite, have reportedly had turbulence in their relationship in the form of domestic abuse. Rihanna stated this in 2009.

According to ABC News“Yes, said she. “[My parents] had a very abusive relationship. My dad was the abuser. [He hit her] on numerous accounts. … She never went to the hospital. … He broke her nose one time….Domestic violence is not something that people want anybody to know.”

The pattern of abuse repeated itself in Rihanna’s life when she was physically harmed by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown. According to reports, Brown assaulted her in February 2009 while she was sitting with him in a Lamborghini just before the Grammy Awards.

Police documents show that their argument escalated to violence against Rihanna. She appears battered and bruised in a photo taken soon after the incident.

The traumatic incident was discussed by her. When she spoke with Diane Sawyer 20/20. Rihanna was visibly upset when she spoke of the violence that took place on that particular night. She said: “All I kept thinking all the time: When is it going to stop? When it is going to stop?”

From Rihanna’s description of what occurred that night, Brown was consumed with anger at her. She continued, “It wasn’t the same person that says I love you. It was not those… eyes. He had … no soul in his eyes. Just blank. …He was clearly blacked out. There was no person when I looked at him.”

Brown, reportedly, bit and punched Rihanna. He also put her in headlocks. Rihanna was heard screaming by someone who called 911 and notified the Los Angeles Police Department.

She briefly reunited with Brown, much to the delight and surprise of many. She admitted that she didn’t want to dwell on what happened and even worried about Brown.

It was then that she realized the need to protect herself and send a message to any other women in abusive relationships.

“When I realized that my selfish decision for love could result into some young girl getting killed, I could not be easy with that part. I couldn’t be held responsible for going back. … If Chris never hit me again, who is to say that their boyfriend won’t?”

Ronald’s Addiction Led To Their Divorce

Rihanna’s dad’s addictions to alcohol and crack cocaine led to difficulties with his wife and with his daughter. Braithwaite and Rihanna separated at nine years old and were reunited when Rihanna turned 14. Even so, Fenty was still involved in Rihanna’s life.

“I did have a drug problem and [Rihanna] did walk in and see me taking drugs in our house. She was just a little kid and it made her look at me, and other things, differently,” Fenty explained. The Central Recorder.

He continued, “I did not want my children to see me sleeping on the sidewalk so I started making the changes. I had to give up drugs for my family. I still kind of lost them, I split up with my wife. But I still had to do it for myself and eventually I beat it.”

At the time of her parents’ separation, Rihanna’s mom was working a lot, she said, so she had the responsibility of looking after Rajad, her youngest brother. “He was my best friend,” Rihanna said, per The Guardian. “He thought I was his mom!”

Rihanna is very close to her mother

Rihanna once expressed her admiration for her mother. Braithwaite was once her idol. “one of the strongest women I know, if not the strongest.”

This sweet tribute was posted by Braithwaite to her on Instagram in honor of her 2019 birthday “Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother. Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work, and helping others in whatever way you can…is what true beauty looks like. Love you and I appreciate you! Thank You God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!”

When Rihanna’s beau, A$AP Rocky, interviewed her for Vogue VideoShe said her mother was her top beauty inspiration.

“My entire concept of beauty came from her,” Rihanna said. “I was always so intrigued by her. I wanted to dress like her, I wanted to look like her, I wanted to do my hair like her, I wanted to do my makeup like her.” Braithwaite was even an inspiration for Rihanna’s beauty businesses.

She has had many ups as well as downs with her father.

Rihanna’s relationship with her dad has had good moments along with bad ones. She was just a teenager when she met her dad. “hated him” (per The Guardian). Rihanna was ambivalent towards him at an early age.

She claimed that Ronald had disappeared from her North American tour in 2009 and she hadn’t spoken to him for over a year. This was allegedly due to Ronald’s alcohol-fuelled misbehavior aboard her bus. “He came on tour and acted a mess again, and we sent him home, and after that he didn’t answer my calls.” Rihanna told The Guardian.

There would be more ruptures in their father–daughter relationship. According to Cosmopolitan, Rihanna was upset with Ronald because he talked to the media about Rihanna’s assault by Chris Brown and was allegedly paid for speaking to them.

“My dad went to the press and just told them a bunch of lies, because he hadn’t talked to me after … that whole thing. He never called to find out how I was doing, if I was alive, nothing,” Rihanna said. “He just never called. He went straight to the press and got a cheque.”

In 2016, Rihanna purchased a Barbados mansion for her father. The luxurious house in the community that was home to Jay Z, Simon Cowell, and Beyonce cost her $1.8million.

In 2019, Rihanna filed suit against her father and business partner.Per USA Today), “egregiously and fraudulently” Fenty Entertainment claimed that Rihanna is connected with their company.

Rihanna sent Ronald a ventilator and checked on him every day when he received COVID-19 in 2020. Ronald was reportedly worried that he would succumb to the virus and was grateful for Rihanna’s concern and help. According to The Central Recorder.

“I thought I was going to die to be honest,” Ronald Said. “I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Rihanna’s relationship with her mother has been strong, however her connections to her father have soured. Although they have had some disagreements in the past, it seems that they are now at peace. It is our hope that Rihanna and her dad will continue to be on the same page as they chart a new course together as moms.