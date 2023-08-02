Inside Prince William’s properties that you can rent out – including luxury cottages cheaper than a Haven caravan

IT might not be a palace, but royal fans can now holiday like a king by renting out a regal holiday cottage for as little as £17-a-night.

Having taken over the Duchy of Cornwall from his dad, Prince William is now the custodian of a £1billion property portfolio, spread over 23 counties in England and Wales.

28 Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall when he became the Prince of Wales Credit: Getty

28 It features many luxurious holiday lets open to the public Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

Among those are multiple luxurious holiday homes that can be rented out at incredibly affordable prices.

This week it was revealed the rates of a number of properties have been slashed – with some even cheaper than a Haven caravan break.

A week’s stay in one of the Prince of Wales’ Cornish rentals can cost as low as £614 for four people – £21 a night per head, or £42 a couple.

The move is said to have been an attempt to make the properties more appealing to struggling families hit by the cost of living crisis.

Here we take a look at Prince William’s impressive holiday lets portfolio.

Tamarisk House

Nestled in the heart of St Mary’s in the Isles of Scilly is Tamarisk House, which used to be one of King Charles’ favourite places to visit with his first wife Princess Diana.

There are snaps of the former couple enjoying cycling rides with their children, William and Harry, while staying at the property.

Constructed in the mid-60s, the self-catered accommodation offers incredible panoramic views of the sea and is decorated in a modern cosy style.

28 Tamarisk House holds a special place in the hearts of some of the Royal Family members Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 The dining room leads to the huge garden of the property Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 The King spent some time at Tamarisk with his former wife Diana and their two children Credit: PA

There’s also an ultra-modern kitchen with an electric range cooker with ceramic hob and American style fridge freezer, and a dining area able to accommodate a large group.

Each of the four bedrooms is said to have “comfortable beds” and Egyptian cotton linen bedding.

The lush private cottage also comes with a barbecue and a patio for al fresco dining.

Tamarisk House is estimated to be worth £1.3million, making it one of the cheapest royal properties.

To rent it for a week, the price ranges from £1,350 to £3,700.

Restormel Manor

28 Restormel Manor is one of the most magnificent holiday lets belonging to Prince William Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 The bedrooms feature luxurious Egyptian cotton linen bedding Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

As one of the most luxurious properties in the Duchy of Cornwall portfolio, Restormel Manor, in Lostwithiel is ideal for a large group with an appreciation of nature and history.

Located in the Fowey Valley near Bodmin, Cornwall, there are three separate wings of the main house, which can be rented out as one property to accommodate 18 guests.

The 500-year-old house has undergone renovations to give it a modern feel while also preserving its rich history.

There are three living rooms equipped with large wood burners and “deep comfortable sofas” according to the Duchy’s website.

Restormel Manor has nine bedrooms, which can all be found on the first floor.

Other features of the property include an indoor heated swimming pool, a sauna, games room and tennis court.

Restormel Manor costs between £4,555 and £8,540 to rent for a week.

Staniforth

28 Staniforth is only a short walk away from Restormel Manor Credit: Duchy of Cornwall Holidays Cottages

28 Staniforth has two bedroom and accommodates four people Credit: Duchy of Cornwall Holidays Cottages

Staniforth is able to accommodate four people – its lowest price is £615 for seven nights in January, which comes in at £21 per night, per head. Its rates for September have also been slashed from £1,225 to £980 – £35 per head per night.

Another barn conversion, it is located at Lostwithiel in Cornwall.

It has an open-plan sitting room and kitchen and features traditional wood beams, a wood burner and comfortable contemporary furniture.

There are two bedrooms – a double with a king-sized bed and a twin bedroom.

While staying here, guests will have full access to all the facilities at Restormel Manor including its indoor swimming pool, steam room, sauna and tennis court.

Pawton Mill Farmhouse

28 Pawnton Mill Farmhouse provides ample privacy and seclusion Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 The living room is cosy and comes with a TV and fireplace Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

If the idea of total privacy and seclusion sounds appealing to you, then Pawton Mill Farmhouse near Padstow is the property for you.

Surrounded by nature, the cosy three-bedroom house has all the trappings of a quintessential Cornish cottage.

Inside the living and dining room, guests will find an open fireplace, wooden ceiling beams, a Roberts Radio and a well-stocked bookcase.

All bedrooms are located on the top floor – there’s one double with a king-size bed, one twin room and a single.

One of the most impressive parts of the property is the garden, which has three parts.

There’s a rear garden designed for younger visitors, a front garden, and a wildflower meadow which has apple trees.

Pawton Mill Farmhouse has a price tag of between £615 to £1,255 to rent for a whole week, depending on when the booking is for.

Diggery

28 For just £23 per person, you can enjoy Diggery alongside a number of amazing facilities Credit: Duchy of Cornwall Holidays Cottages

28 It features a stylish yet cosy living room with a pink accent wall Credit: Duchy of Cornwall Holidays Cottages

The Diggery barn conversion in Lostwithiel has been designed with both style and comfort in mind.

Guests are also treated to marvellous views over the Restormel parkland and the River Fowey.

The living room has a vibrant pink accent wall with cream sofas, and patterned pillows.

Much like Restormel Manor, there is also an outdoor play area, a tennis court and an indoor swimming pool.

It has two bedrooms and a private garden which features a “mature planting scheme of flowers, trees, and shrubs that attracts a variety of birds”.

All this can be yours for seven nights from £645 for four, which works out as £23 per head per night.

Trellowack House

28 Trellowack is one of the most stylish of the properties and has an additional fee for pets Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 The slate-floored kitchen comes with an American-style fridge and plenty of cookware Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

Trewollack House in Newquay, Cornwall is among the most stylish homes in the royal collection.

The huge main living room has a period open fireplace and massive sofas ideal for larger groups – there’s also a smart TV and a second living area that has a selection of books.

The traditional slate-floored kitchen comes with an American-style fridge freezer and plenty of equipment for cooking.

All four bedrooms of the property are located on the first floor. It features two en-suite double bedrooms with king-size beds and two twin bedrooms.

There is also a massive garden, ideal for dogs – there is a £35 a week extra charge should guests bring in their pets.

The adjoining Harris Cottage can also be rented out, making room for two more guests.

For seven nights at Tewollack House, you will be looking to spend from £1,075 to £3,975 between eight people.

Hext

28 Guests at Hext can take advantage of Restormel Manor’s facilities Credit: Duchy of Cornwall Holidays Cottages

28 Staying at Hext works out as £21 a night per head Credit: Duchy of Cornwall Holidays Cottages

Guests at Hext can make use of the indoor swimming pool and other incredible facilities at the nearby Restormel Manor.

It’s a steal, considering for seven nights the lowest price you’d have to pay is £21 per head.

It has two bedrooms – a double with a king-sized bed and an en-suite shower room and a twin bedroom.

The Duchy’s website informs guests that although it is not connected, Diggery’s website is located just above Hext’s main bedroom.

There is also a private garden in the courtyard with furniture and a barbecue provided.

Harris Cottage

28 Harris Cottage is much smaller than many of the properties in the collection Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 The one-bedroom property features a huge king-sized bed Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 The quaint living room features a log burner and traditional decor Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

Much smaller than many of the properties in the portfolio, Harris Cottage, at Newquay, used to belong to a farm worker.

The living room comes with a log burner and a bookcase, and there’s also a DVD player and board games.

There’s one large bedroom that has a rustic style, king-size bed and wood panelling on the walls.

The en-suite bathroom features a walk-in shower, an electric towel rail and a wash basin, with a large statement mirror.

Guests can also enjoy the spacious fenced garden that comes complete with patio furniture and a barbecue.

For Harris Cottage, two people will have to budget between £465 to £1,265 depending on when the booking is made.

Trendeal Barn

28 Trendeal Barn is nestled within the Arrallas Estate with lush views of the countryside Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 The period cottage has a private driveway that leads to the stunning property Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

Located near Ladock village in Cornwall, Trendeal Barn is nestled within the Arrallas Estate and has stunning views of the local countryside and woodland.

The period cottage’s open-plan, cosy living room features a panelled ceiling, a large log burner, chunky furniture and doors out onto the patio.

There are three bedrooms – one double with a king-sized bed and two twin rooms, all with en-suite bathrooms.

Privacy is guaranteed at Trendeal Barn as there is a private driveway that leads from a country lane. There is also a secure garden.

Trendeal Barn sleeps six people with a price range of between £760 and £3,395.

Menhenick

28 Menhenick is located at St Trudy and has views overlooking Loskeyele Farm Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 Guests have a view of the huge garden from the living room Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

Situated near the Cornish villages of St Tudy, St Breward and Blisland, Menhenick is a two-storey barn conversion with lush views over Loskeyle Farm.

The living room treats guests to a view of the huge private garden thanks to most of the walls being glass panels and comes with a wood burner, chic wood floors and a statement chandelier.

An island in the kitchen can also be turned into an alternative dining area for visitors.

There’s a twin bedroom with an en-suite shower on the ground floor, while the first floor has one double bedroom and another twin room.

The property also has an apple orchard and gives visitors access to complimentary fishing on the River Camel.

Menhenick goes for between £750 to £2,525 depending on the season and sleeps six people.

Paying £750 works out as £17 a night per head.

Penlyne

28 The property has a rustic theme and can accommodate six guests Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

28 Penlyne is the most recent addition to the Duchy’s collection Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

According to the Duchy’s website, the three-bedroom Penlyne, located at Lostwithiel is the most recent addition to the collection.

Just across from Restormel Castle, the property is surrounded by woodland and can accommodate six guests.

The living room is nothing short of breathtaking and overlooks the property’s enormous garden.

The oak-floored kitchen comes with an electric cooker, a utility room and a massive table for informal dining.

Guests in the master bedroom have a stunning view of the Fowey Valley.

To book Penlyne, you’d be looking to splash anywhere between £1,468 and £3,495 for six people.

North Range

28 The property has been described as King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Welsh home Credit: Getty Images – Getty

28 It’s been described as having a mix of period and contemporary designs Credit: duchyofcornwallholidaycottages.co.uk

Located at Llwynywermod just outside the Brecon Beacons, which has been described as the Welsh home of the King and Queen Camilla, North Range is only available for occasional lets.

Described as having a mix of both period and contemporary features, it comes with three bedrooms.

There is a large living room with a TV, a bookcase and furniture that features local pieces and Welsh fabrics.

In keeping with the King’s environmentally friendly ethos, the heating and hot water are powered by a wood chip boiler.

The property also comes with three bedrooms. Prices are available on an enquiry basis only.