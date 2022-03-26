Inside Prince Charles’ Unromantic Proposal to Princess Diana

The love story between Prince CharlesAnd Princess Diana seemed like a fairy tale romance (until it didn’t). The couple’s famous and glamorous wedding impressed people all over the world, but the rest of their courtship didn’t match the romance of the ceremony.

Why Charles’ Proposal Made Diana Laugh

Charles and Diana seemed to be inseparable even though they appeared to be together 13 times before Charles proposed. They were also often accompanied by family and friends when they were together.

Although the wedding was romantic, the proposal was apparently anything but. Evidently, Diana “burst into laughter” after Charles proposed. Charles, then 32, proposed to his then-19 year-old girlfriend at Windsor Castle’s nursery.

Charles informed Diana that he had been to the castle on that day. “missed her so much”Before she was led into the nursery. According to Ingrid SewardThe editor of Majesty MagazineCharles selected that location. “because the nursery is like a home.”

The occasion might’ve been serious, but according to Seward, Diana “burst out laughing.”She continued: “I think that was probably just her nerves. She didn’t think it was the most romantic of proposals, but she had the proposal.”

Family Pressure was Behind the Engagement

Diana also told the story of Charles’ proposal over the years, but she never included the alleged laughter. She said it all in one interview, “[Charles] said ‘Do you realize that one day you’ll be queen?’ And I said, ‘I love you so much, I love you so much.’ He said, ‘Whatever love means.’ He said it then. So, I thought that was great. I thought he meant it.”

Christopher Wilson, royal biographer, stated that Diana didn’t expect a proposal from the prince at all. According to him, the proposal wasn’t romantic and was from a place of love rather than romance.

Charles was waiting to be married. This gave the United Kingdom its future queen. His family was also pressing him to get married, as reflected in his actions right after the proposal.

“Prince Charles didn’t pick her up in his arms and embrace or do any of the things we might do when we propose marriage to the one that we love,”Wilson said. “He rang his mum, simply to say, ‘There, I’ve done it now. You’ve asked me to get married to somebody, and I’ve fixed it.’ What he’d done was, he’d finally found a wife.”

Although Charles and Diana’s love story seemed perfect at the time it was revealed over the years that they had a very difficult relationship. As we can see from this story, the couple’s problems started almost from the moment the prince proposed.

