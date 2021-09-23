Inside pregnant Kylie Jenner’s cravings including donuts, ice cream and cookies as she’s expecting her second child

KEEPING Up With The Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner has spoken about her pregnancy cravings both on the show and online.

Kylie recently shared her cravings for sweet treats during her second pregnancy.

5 Kylie has been craving sweet treats during her pregnancy Credit: Instagram/kyliejenner

5 Kylie’s go-to craving is frozen yogurt with fruity pebbles Credit: Instagram

Frozen yogurt with cereal

Most recently, the 24-year-old was spotted snacking on a sweet treat, after admitting to fans that this was her latest craving.

In an Instagram video, Kylie eats a cup of frozen yogurt with cereal.

Kylie captioned the post “Cravings,”, admitting that the snack creation has been her go-to during her pregnancy.

Kylie’s favorite breakfast cereal, Fruity pebbles, was added to the swirled vanilla yogurt.

Donuts

A few weeks ago, Kylie revealed her first craving soon after the announcement of the pregnancy.

Kylie shared a brief Boomerang of her stomach while sitting in the car on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Belly’s getting big,” with a love heart.

As she munched on donuts, Kylie gave fans a peek into her pregnancy cravings.

She didn’t choose any donut brand; it was Shipley’s Do-Nuts from Southern America, which she admitted she preferred to.

Cookies

Kylie took to social media, this time TikTok, to show off her baking skills to fans online.

TikTok was one of the first signs that Kylie was pregnant. She has become more open to sweet treats since her pregnancy.

Her dessert was chocolate chip cookies that she baked in her oven. It was a display of her culinary skills as well as her cravings.

Eggo waffles

When previously asked about the cravings she had while pregnant with Stormi in 2018, Kylie told fans “Eggos!!!”.

“I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven’t had one since i had her. so strange! Lol.”

The star clearly prefers less healthy breakfast food during her pregnancies.

In-N-Out burgers

In a previous Q&A session involving her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, she told fans about previous cravings she had.

She admitted that she had a fondness for In-N-Out burgers and donuts when she was pregnant with Stormi.

It is possible that Kylie may soon be seen eating at the burger joint, considering her return to donuts.

Yogurt and granola

Kylie made a TikTok post of “what I eat in a day 🤍,” giving away one of her new pregnancy cravings in the middle of the video.

In the beginning of the video, she posed in front of the mirror wearing matching orange sports bras and leggings.

Then she showed off her breakfast, which included a large bowl of yogurt (not frozen) and granola with blueberries, raspberries, and a mint sprig.

Cakes and cupcakes

Kylie has been baking a lot more recently, with creations including a specially made easter-themed cake.

Instagram is another place she frequents to upload snaps of the delicious sweet treats and chocolate cakes she has been eating.

In addition to eating rice krispies, she has been enjoying a different kind of healthy food: rice krispies.

5 This is Kylie’s second pregnancy Credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

5 Kylie’s favorite donuts Credit: Instagram

5 She has been baking a surplus of sweet treats- including cookies Credit: Instagram