Inside Norwegian Cruise Line’s Terminal B in Miami that holds a secret – photos and map revealed

NORWEGIAN Cruise Line opened the doors of its state-of-the art terminal in Miami’s Port of Miami back in 2021. However, many people who have walked by it may not be aware of its special design.

It is the first terminal in the world to receive the LEED ranking.

7 Norwegian Cruise Line’s terminal in Port of Miami, the first to receive LEED certification for its energy-efficient design (LEED), is a state-of-the art terminal. Credit: NV2A Group

7 This ranking of green buildings is considered one of the most important achievements of sustainable design. Credit: Bermello Ajamil & Partners

7 It was built to have a performance at least 38% better than an average building Credit: Bermello Ajamil & Partners

7 The map above shows the Miami Cruise Terminals.

The LEED green building rating is considered one of the most prestigious achievements when it comes to sustainable design.

Frank Del Rio, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said: “We’re proud to have been recognized as leaders in sustainable construction by the LEED Gold certification for our amazing new PortMiami Terminal B.”

According to the report, it was intended to be at least 38 per cent more efficient than a typical building. Travel Pulse.

The platform was created using local materials and resources to optimize energy efficiency.

The construction also took into consideration the safety and protection of local wildlife such as manatees by installing pollution discharge controls.

The project will also be able to provide shore-based power by fall 2023. This power source can power ships from land.

The size of 188,000 sq. feet terminal is a testament to the impressive features.

The terminal has the capability to accommodate vessels that carry up to 5, 000 people.

The new Miami terminal is known as the “Pearl of Miami” for its unique features, including ocean-adaptable designs.

Port of Miami is the largest cruise port in the world, with five million passengers passing through every year.

Miami has prided itself on pushing future-forward infrastructure, and architects Bermello Ajamil & Partners are surely pleased with the results of their astounding terminal project.

7 Architects Bermello Ajamil & Partners designed the new terminal Credit: Bermello Ajamil & Partners

7 Port of Miami is the largest cruise port in the world, with 5 million passengers passing through every year Credit: NV2A Group