Inside NCIS Star Michael Weatherly’s Relationship With Jessica Alba

Before anybody really knew who Michael Weatherly or Jessica Alba were, they appeared alongside each other in the short-lived Fox series “Dark Angel.” Per Cheat Sheet, “Dark Angel” was a sci-fi drama about genetically engineered children who escaped from their lab — think Eleven from “Stranger Things.” Alba’s character Logan and Weatherly’s character Max grew very close, developing a complex relationship rife with sexual tension. Much like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the fictional relationship led to a real-life romance.

In typical Hollywood fashion, there was a significant age gap between Weatherly and Alba — 12 years, to be exact. At the time Weatherly was 30 and Alba was just 18. Alba revealed in a 2005 interview with Cosmopolitan that Weatherly was her first serious boyfriend, and attributed that as one of the reasons they ended up calling it quits. “I was so young, 18, when I started dating him,” she said. She also implied that she and Weatherly slept together. “I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with, because for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like s**t,” she said. “So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn’t just going to leave me.”

Alba said their similar demanding careers made it hard for their relationship to really take off. “I’ve decided I’ll never date an actor again,” she said.