Inside Mrs Hinch’s glam family life at £1.1m Essex mansion with sons Ron & Lenny & their epic playroom with its own lawn

SHE’S gone from a girl-next-door to a glam scrubbing superstar raking in millions of followers and pounds in the bank.

Mrs Hinch has now opened up about the “nightmare” her family are going through, as son Ronnie, three, has been diagnosed with a rare disease.

13 The sweet family details of Mrs Hinch’s life, with her husband Jamie and sons Ronnie and Lennie have gained a lot of admirers.

13 Ronnie Hinch was diagnosed with Kawasaki and is currently in hospital. Mrs Hinch opened up to the public about their ‘nightmare.’

Sophie Hinchliffe (Mrs Hinch) shared her story on Instagram about how Ronnie was forced to stay in the hospital for a horrifying 10 days.

The doctors were able to diagnose Ronnie’s condition as Kawasaki Disease, an inflammation that can cause complications to the coronary arteries.

How much do you know about Mrs Hinch? Her sweet family, and the many big-brand agreements she has made with them?

£1.1m Essex mansion

13 Thanks to the success of her website, Mrs Hinch was able to purchase a farmhouse with five bedrooms.

13 Ronnie, Lennie and their playroom now includes a faux lawn with cinema and fake grass.

In 2022, Mrs Hinch bought a five-bedroom farmhouse in Essex that she had loved ever since she was 11.

Since moving in, Sophie has waved her Hinch wand over the pad, decorating Ronnie’s room to have a tree mural and creating a stylish utility room, among many other tweaks.

Ronnie’s younger brother Lennie has a fantastic playroom that includes an indoor movie theater, a pond with fake grass and weeds and faking mud.

13 Fans were given a tour of Mrs Hinch’s posh pad

13 The £1.1million farmhouse is now home to some very furry friends, including three alpacas, their dog Henry and some rescue chickens

Work is also being done on a special “snug room”.

She said: “I always call this the tranquil room.”

The room will allow you to relax. There is no TV here. Just a comfortable sofa, coffee table, books, and a chaise longue.

Mrs Hinchliffe has taken the farmhouse’s function literally, and since bought three alpacas and rescued chickens for the grounds.

Henry, the family dog was given a room of his own.

Tight-knit family

13 Jamie and Sophie quickly fell in love after meeting at work

13 Ronnie is three years old and Lennie is two.

Jamie Hinch steals the show, but Mrs Hinch is a household name with millions of followers.

Sophie’s enviable friendship began at work. Jamie Hinchliffe is 11 years younger than Sophie and she says he has been her rock for her successful Instagram account.

In a Fabulous Digital exclusive, Mrs Hinch revealed she met Jamie, her husband, in London, while both were working in the sales industry. Sophie then left London to work as a hairdresser.

They bought their home that was featured on Instagram heavily in 2016, a picture-perfect, grey house in Maldon, Essex.

Jamie and Sophie married on August 18, 2018 in Gosfield Hall. This is an old royal residence located in Essex close to their house.

In December 2018 Mrs Hinch told her followers that she was expecting with husband Jamie.

On June 19, 2019, she posted on her social media accounts that she had given birth to a son named Ronnie James George Hinchliffe.

Lennie, Lennie’s second child arrived in May 2021.

£5m mega brand

13 Mrs Hinch has earned a staggering £5million thanks to her business deals

Ms Hinch is certainly a winner. Her best-selling homecare books, television work, Tesco’s deal, and her social media marketing for products have all brought in big bucks.

The meteoric rise of her fame started in March 2018 when she posted about her cleaning obsession to Instagram.

The housewife’s followers increased to 1,000,000 in three months.

Central Recorder shared how Mrs Hinch has mopped up a whopping £1.5million in just 12 months.

The mum of two has become a multimillionaire.

Companies House records show she has pocketed over £5million in just a few years.

Celeb pals

13 Sophie posts pictures with her celebrity best friend Stacey Solomon

Since rising to fame, Mrs Hinch has found a “best friend” in Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, and she said they are “two peas in a pod”.

They have become close friends, sharing notes and going on nights out together.

Stacey, Joe Swash, her children Zachary Leighton Rex Rose Belle and Belle, as well as their daughter Stacey, now live together in Essex.

Stacey and her BFF have grown so close, that she is now copying the interior design, style and organisation of Stacey’s friend.

Mrs Hinch revealed that Stacey notices whenever she’s feeling down and brings her a McDonald’s to cheer her up.

Enjoy a Swanky Holiday

13 In the early part of this year, Mr. and Mrs. Hinch went on a ski holiday without their children in Switzerland

In addition to spending quality time with her family at her Essex farmhouse, Mrs Hinch also took some very luxurious holidays over the last few years.

This cleaning pro took some time off from organising the house in February to go skiing.

She shared several photos from her luxurious, child-free vacation with Jamie.

She also relaxed and took a trip to the Maldives, a destination on her bucket list.

Most people use their holiday as an opportunity to relax and unwind from the daily grind of cleaning. Mrs Hinch, however, smuggled a bottle her trusted Zoflora along with her Minky in order to “Hinch to perfection” her luxurious resort.

Just before lockdown, Mrs Hinch spent her 30th birthday at a £1,200-a-night Disneyland hotel.

The accommodation is the park’s only five star hotel, and is the most expensive one to stay at.

Style overhaul

13 Ms Hinch revealed old pictures of her, which showed she was fitted with a gastric-band at the age of 21.

13 Social media has transformed the star in recent years

Over the last few years, she has transformed from being a girl next door to becoming a glamorous star.

The transformation of Mrs Hinch was incredible. She looked unrecognisable.

She wrote to a fan, who had asked for a photo of her prior to her weight loss: “You don’t really know anyone’s journey…” Be kind.

Desperate to change the way she looked, the former hairdresser revealed she previously took out a loan for £6,000 and got the gastric band fitted at the age of 21– but it ended up being disastrous.

After two years, the implant slipped out of her mouth and became lodged inside her oesophagus.