Inside Michael Strahan’s Messy Split From His Second Wife

Michael Strahan and Jean Muggli split a year after their twins were born in 2004, per Page Six. After he filed for divorce, she accused the former NFL star of being violent twice — once after an argument over money and another time when they lived in Germany.

Strahan denied all allegations. “It’s unfortunate that some marriages don’t always work out for both parties, but that’s a painful reality of the times we live in,” he said in a statement to the New York Post at the time. “I would never physically or psychologically harm any of my loved ones, especially my wife. That’s simply not the man I am. I will continue to respect Jean’s privacy and not contribute to a public spectacle of an extremely private matter.” According to People, Muggli later admitted her husband did not touch her during the incident.

Their divorce was finalized in July 2006, per The New York Times, and according to TMZ, Muggli was awarded $15.3 million and $18,000 a month in child support. Strahan later told People that “getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I’ve ever gone through but it was also a learning experience and I learned a lot about myself and I learned a lot about a lot of the people who were around at that time and some aren’t around anymore.”