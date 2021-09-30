Inside Details On Why Did ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Go to Jail.

When it comes to reality TV, we cannot get enough of the worst of humanity. Whether it’s true-crime series about child murderers or people living absolute nightmarish lives, we sop it up.

Teen Mom also has its fair share of drama, and fans of the show are equally excited to gobble it up. One seemingly neverending saga has to do with cast member Amber Portwood. People are wondering why Amber went to jail, and we have all the answers you need.

Why did Amber Portwood go to jail?

Teem Mom (and all its spinoffs) chronicles the trials and tribulations of young American women who get pregnant. One Teen Mom personality, Amber Portwood, has been on the show since it was called 16 and Pregnant, and fans have followed her roller coaster of a journey for years at this point.

She’s definitely been through some highs and lows. After a long string of arrests and legal troubles, Amber was arrested and jailed in 2019 for domestic battery and intimidation. She pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 900 days of probation, according to Heavy.

She reportedly hit her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, as he held their baby. Thankfully the child was uninjured, but her beau at the time was scratched, and police reported that he had red marks on his body. He revealed to authorities that that wasn’t the first time she had hit him and that she threatened his safety in the past.