Inside David Moyes’ “private” summer transfer conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

David Moyes has revealed what discussions went on behind closed doors over the summer transfer window as West Ham tussled with Manchester United to make Jesse Lingard a permanent signing.

Moyes signed the playmaker during the January transfer window for a loan period. He made an enormous impact on what was a remarkable campaign for the Hammers.

Lingard scored nine goals in 16 appearances for the east London club. This led to speculation that Lingard would join West Ham permanently after his temporary move.

Moyes, 58 has now revealed details of the discussions he had with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Red Devils manager.









“Ole made it clear to me quite early in the transfer window that he wanted to keep him,” he said.

“I knew pretty early in the transfer window that he was staying at Manchester United.”

“I was listening to all the stuff but I had a private conversation with Ole, who made it clear he was staying.”

Moyes was then asked whether Lingard had himself decided that he did not wish to join up with the club, to which he replied: “No, nothing like that at all.”

In this campaign, Lingard enjoyed getting on the scoresheet for Man United when they romped Newcastle 4-1 at Old Trafford.

However, question marks were raised about the player after his display during the club’s 2-1 defeat in the Champions League against Swiss outfit Young Boys on Tuesday night.

Lingard apologized to fans online for the performance. He said: “I’m upset for my part in the defeat. Mistakes happen in football but we pick ourselves up and go again.”

West Ham, who are currently eighth in the table, will entertain Man United at the London Stadium on Sunday.