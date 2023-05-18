Danniella Westbrook has told fans she is planning a romantic getaway with her fiancé David once he’s released from jail.

After seven years, the couple will reunite on their trip and announce that they have a formal engagement.

Secret Cabins is a luxurious destination located in Sussex countryside. Actress Danniella plans to visit it.

She told her followers: “Not long now until I get to pick up my David and go straight away to the secret cabins… I may go all out and hire their helicopter too. We both deserve something special after seven years.

“And I know that the team in the UKs best kept secret will make it a break for us to remember for life. And our official engagement will happen here too…it’s been a long time coming, and I just can’t wait to have him back.”

Cabins cost around £400 a night and each offer something different, including cinema screens and hot tubs.

Central Recorder is aware that David was sentenced to prison in August for counterfeit goods, physical assaults and other crimes.

David, the prison lover of Danniella who has recently had face surgery, and her, on-and-off, dating partner for six years.

The pair met when they both lived in Spain in 2016, but they’ve suffered ups and downs throughout their relationship.

When he was sentenced to prison, in 2019, they decided to revive their romance.

Danniella separated from her first husband Kevin Jenkins after 13 years.

